TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CST Sunday, January 20, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;31;S;5;78%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;32;SE;3;61%

Alice;Sunny;42;NNE;14;57%

Alpine;Cloudy;46;N;4;36%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;13;59%

Angleton;Sunny;36;N;16;67%

Arlington;Mostly sunny;36;W;5;55%

Austin;Mostly sunny;37;N;8;49%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;38;N;10;52%

Bay;Sunny;38;N;13;68%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;39;NNW;10;63%

Beeville;Sunny;46;NNE;14;41%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;9;66%

Bowie;Mostly sunny;28;WNW;3;76%

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;30;S;2;77%

Brenham;Mostly sunny;35;N;9;70%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;3;67%

Brownsville;Sunny;49;NW;10;63%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;39;E;3;48%

Burnet;Sunny;35;NW;5;51%

Canadian;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;86%

Castroville;Sunny;42;Calm;0;49%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;28;S;8;71%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;7;69%

College Station;Mostly sunny;34;N;12;69%

Comanche;Partly sunny;33;Calm;0;64%

Conroe;Sunny;33;NNW;14;71%

Corpus Christi;Sunny;43;NNE;16;48%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;31;NNW;9;69%

Cotulla;Sunny;39;SSE;3;69%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;29;WSW;6;81%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;30;Calm;0;71%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;29;NNW;6;72%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;29;N;5;72%

Decatur;Partly sunny;28;Calm;0;74%

Del Rio;Sunny;42;ESE;7;64%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;41;SE;9;66%

Denton;Partly sunny;27;WNW;6;74%

Dryden;Sunny;45;ENE;6;55%

Dumas;Mostly sunny;32;SW;9;80%

Edinburg;Sunny;51;NNW;6;42%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;40;NNW;3;47%

Ellington;Sunny;37;N;12;69%

Falfurrias;Sunny;46;N;13;46%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;5;69%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;5;74%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;29;NW;5;68%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;5;69%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;34;NNW;3;59%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;36;Calm;1;59%

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;29;N;3;70%

Galveston;Partly sunny;37;NNW;18;75%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;64%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;34;NNW;10;61%

Giddings;Mostly sunny;35;N;8;64%

Gilmer;Sunny;30;N;4;71%

Graham;Mostly sunny;29;Calm;0;85%

Granbury;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;74%

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;36;W;5;55%

Greenville;Sunny;30;NNW;4;72%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;20;42%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;33;W;6;69%

Harlingen;Sunny;47;N;8;49%

Hearne;Partly sunny;33;NW;7;76%

Hebbronville;Sunny;42;Calm;0;47%

Henderson;Sunny;31;Calm;2;70%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;9;80%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;31;NNW;5;74%

Hondo;Sunny;40;Calm;0;67%

Houston;Sunny;36;NNW;10;55%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;35;N;17;64%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;36;NNW;10;55%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;37;N;9;63%

Houston Clover;Sunny;36;N;12;64%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;34;N;12;69%

Houston Hull;Sunny;37;N;15;61%

Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;35;N;15;66%

Huntsville;Sunny;31;NNW;6;72%

Ingleside;Sunny;42;NNE;13;61%

Jacksonville;Sunny;34;NNW;5;67%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;37;N;3;70%

Junction;Sunny;31;W;5;75%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;40;NNW;3;54%

Kerrville;Sunny;36;Calm;0;67%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;5;69%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;7;66%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;43;NNE;16;55%

La Grange;Mostly sunny;38;N;7;59%

Lago Vista;Sunny;38;NNW;5;51%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;31;Calm;0;66%

Laredo;Sunny;43;E;6;48%

Llano;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;80%

Longview;Sunny;34;N;5;59%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;40;S;7;58%

Lufkin;Sunny;29;NW;12;74%

Mcallen;Sunny;49;N;6;47%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;5;78%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;28;NW;6;74%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;33;Calm;0;61%

Midland;Partly sunny;41;S;9;64%

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;41;S;9;64%

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;31;NNW;3;79%

Mineola;Sunny;34;N;4;65%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;74%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;30;NW;5;65%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;30;Calm;0;78%

New Braunfels;Sunny;39;N;12;50%

Odessa;Partly sunny;38;S;9;64%

Orange;Sunny;38;N;14;73%

Palacios;Sunny;39;N;15;66%

Palestine;Sunny;32;NNW;7;73%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;18;67%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;86%

Paris;Sunny;27;NW;7;74%

Pecos;Partly sunny;39;ESE;5;56%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;10;85%

Plainview;Cloudy;31;SSW;10;75%

Pleasanton;Sunny;41;NNE;5;56%

Port Aransas;Sunny;45;N;12;55%

Port Isabel;Sunny;55;N;10;64%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;42;N;13;63%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;39;NNE;9;52%

Robstown;Sunny;42;NE;11;57%

Rockport;Sunny;41;N;12;59%

Rocksprings;Sunny;43;SE;5;50%

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;33;Calm;0;75%

San Antonio;Sunny;45;NNE;4;45%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;41;Calm;0;44%

San Marcos;Sunny;39;N;5;54%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;35;S;4;74%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;30;NW;4;69%

Snyder;Sunny;32;S;10;66%

Sonora;Sunny;41;Calm;0;52%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;67%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;30;N;5;72%

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;36;SSE;9;60%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;7;72%

Terrell;Sunny;30;NNE;10;65%

Tyler;Sunny;35;NNW;6;61%

Uvalde;Sunny;41;Calm;0;65%

Vernon;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;78%

Victoria;Sunny;43;N;9;54%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;6;69%

Weslaco;Sunny;47;NNE;6;41%

Wharton;Sunny;37;N;13;61%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;30;S;6;69%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;9;59%

Zapata;Sunny;49;N;1;44%

