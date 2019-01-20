TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CST Sunday, January 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;31;S;5;78%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;32;SE;3;61%
Alice;Sunny;42;NNE;14;57%
Alpine;Cloudy;46;N;4;36%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;13;59%
Angleton;Sunny;36;N;16;67%
Arlington;Mostly sunny;36;W;5;55%
Austin;Mostly sunny;37;N;8;49%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;38;N;10;52%
Bay;Sunny;38;N;13;68%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;39;NNW;10;63%
Beeville;Sunny;46;NNE;14;41%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;35;WSW;9;66%
Bowie;Mostly sunny;28;WNW;3;76%
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;30;S;2;77%
Brenham;Mostly sunny;35;N;9;70%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;3;67%
Brownsville;Sunny;49;NW;10;63%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;39;E;3;48%
Burnet;Sunny;35;NW;5;51%
Canadian;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;86%
Castroville;Sunny;42;Calm;0;49%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;28;S;8;71%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;7;69%
College Station;Mostly sunny;34;N;12;69%
Comanche;Partly sunny;33;Calm;0;64%
Conroe;Sunny;33;NNW;14;71%
Corpus Christi;Sunny;43;NNE;16;48%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;31;NNW;9;69%
Cotulla;Sunny;39;SSE;3;69%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;29;WSW;6;81%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;30;Calm;0;71%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;29;NNW;6;72%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;29;N;5;72%
Decatur;Partly sunny;28;Calm;0;74%
Del Rio;Sunny;42;ESE;7;64%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;41;SE;9;66%
Denton;Partly sunny;27;WNW;6;74%
Dryden;Sunny;45;ENE;6;55%
Dumas;Mostly sunny;32;SW;9;80%
Edinburg;Sunny;51;NNW;6;42%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;40;NNW;3;47%
Ellington;Sunny;37;N;12;69%
Falfurrias;Sunny;46;N;13;46%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;5;69%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;5;74%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;29;NW;5;68%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;5;69%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;34;NNW;3;59%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;36;Calm;1;59%
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;29;N;3;70%
Galveston;Partly sunny;37;NNW;18;75%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;64%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;34;NNW;10;61%
Giddings;Mostly sunny;35;N;8;64%
Gilmer;Sunny;30;N;4;71%
Graham;Mostly sunny;29;Calm;0;85%
Granbury;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;74%
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;36;W;5;55%
Greenville;Sunny;30;NNW;4;72%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;20;42%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;33;W;6;69%
Harlingen;Sunny;47;N;8;49%
Hearne;Partly sunny;33;NW;7;76%
Hebbronville;Sunny;42;Calm;0;47%
Henderson;Sunny;31;Calm;2;70%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;33;SSW;9;80%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;31;NNW;5;74%
Hondo;Sunny;40;Calm;0;67%
Houston;Sunny;36;NNW;10;55%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;35;N;17;64%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;36;NNW;10;55%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;37;N;9;63%
Houston Clover;Sunny;36;N;12;64%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;34;N;12;69%
Houston Hull;Sunny;37;N;15;61%
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;35;N;15;66%
Huntsville;Sunny;31;NNW;6;72%
Ingleside;Sunny;42;NNE;13;61%
Jacksonville;Sunny;34;NNW;5;67%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;37;N;3;70%
Junction;Sunny;31;W;5;75%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;40;NNW;3;54%
Kerrville;Sunny;36;Calm;0;67%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;5;69%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;7;66%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;43;NNE;16;55%
La Grange;Mostly sunny;38;N;7;59%
Lago Vista;Sunny;38;NNW;5;51%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;31;Calm;0;66%
Laredo;Sunny;43;E;6;48%
Llano;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;80%
Longview;Sunny;34;N;5;59%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;40;S;7;58%
Lufkin;Sunny;29;NW;12;74%
Mcallen;Sunny;49;N;6;47%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;5;78%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;28;NW;6;74%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;33;Calm;0;61%
Midland;Partly sunny;41;S;9;64%
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;41;S;9;64%
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;31;NNW;3;79%
Mineola;Sunny;34;N;4;65%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;74%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;30;NW;5;65%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;30;Calm;0;78%
New Braunfels;Sunny;39;N;12;50%
Odessa;Partly sunny;38;S;9;64%
Orange;Sunny;38;N;14;73%
Palacios;Sunny;39;N;15;66%
Palestine;Sunny;32;NNW;7;73%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;18;67%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;86%
Paris;Sunny;27;NW;7;74%
Pecos;Partly sunny;39;ESE;5;56%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;10;85%
Plainview;Cloudy;31;SSW;10;75%
Pleasanton;Sunny;41;NNE;5;56%
Port Aransas;Sunny;45;N;12;55%
Port Isabel;Sunny;55;N;10;64%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;42;N;13;63%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;39;NNE;9;52%
Robstown;Sunny;42;NE;11;57%
Rockport;Sunny;41;N;12;59%
Rocksprings;Sunny;43;SE;5;50%
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;33;Calm;0;75%
San Antonio;Sunny;45;NNE;4;45%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;41;Calm;0;44%
San Marcos;Sunny;39;N;5;54%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;35;S;4;74%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;30;NW;4;69%
Snyder;Sunny;32;S;10;66%
Sonora;Sunny;41;Calm;0;52%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;67%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;30;N;5;72%
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;36;SSE;9;60%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;7;72%
Terrell;Sunny;30;NNE;10;65%
Tyler;Sunny;35;NNW;6;61%
Uvalde;Sunny;41;Calm;0;65%
Vernon;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;78%
Victoria;Sunny;43;N;9;54%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;6;69%
Weslaco;Sunny;47;NNE;6;41%
Wharton;Sunny;37;N;13;61%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;30;S;6;69%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;9;59%
Zapata;Sunny;49;N;1;44%
