TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CST Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly sunny;64;N;3;77%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;5;66%
Alice;Cloudy;71;SE;5;89%
Alpine;Mostly sunny;65;SW;9;33%
Amarillo;Sunny;63;WSW;7;50%
Angleton;Cloudy;70;S;10;96%
Arlington;Sunny;70;S;9;72%
Austin;Cloudy;68;N;2;89%
Austin Bergstrom;Fog;69;S;10;89%
Bay;Cloudy;70;S;3;99%
Beaumont;Cloudy;71;S;4;88%
Beeville;Cloudy;73;S;4;84%
Borger;Mostly sunny;51;S;6;47%
Bowie;Sunny;68;W;7;53%
Breckenridge;Sunny;69;SW;7;64%
Brenham;Cloudy;70;SSW;6;91%
Bridgeport;Sunny;69;WSW;10;61%
Brownsville;Cloudy;74;S;9;93%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;69;SSW;3;84%
Burnet;Cloudy;67;SW;9;81%
Canadian;Mostly sunny;53;NE;1;50%
Castroville;Cloudy;66;SSW;5;97%
Childress;Sunny;62;N;8;42%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;64;S;8;96%
College Station;Cloudy;67;SW;5;100%
Comanche;Partly sunny;66;WSW;10;78%
Conroe;Cloudy;69;S;5;100%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;70;SSE;7;93%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;14;78%
Cotulla;Cloudy;66;SSE;3;100%
Dalhart;Sunny;52;N;5;50%
Dallas Love;Sunny;67;SSW;7;81%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;68;W;8;75%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;67;SW;15;75%
Decatur;Sunny;68;WSW;5;68%
Del Rio;Fog;58;NW;3;100%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Fog;61;NW;6;100%
Denton;Sunny;67;WSW;8;70%
Dryden;Cloudy;63;E;3;66%
Dumas;Sunny;47;NE;8;52%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;76;S;9;78%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;59;S;5;46%
Ellington;Cloudy;68;S;9;93%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;73;SSW;4;84%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;68;WSW;9;80%
Fort Worth;Sunny;66;SSW;7;77%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;68;SW;13;69%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;70;SSW;12;67%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;70;SSW;10;72%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;65;W;6;90%
Gainesville;Sunny;68;WSW;7;61%
Galveston;Fog;65;S;9;100%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;5;86%
Georgetown;Cloudy;68;SSW;6;83%
Giddings;Cloudy;64;SSW;6;95%
Gilmer;Cloudy;70;SSW;10;78%
Graham;Sunny;69;WSW;5;63%
Granbury;Sunny;70;SW;6;78%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;70;S;9;72%
Greenville;Partly sunny;73;SSW;15;68%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;48;SW;15;62%
Hamilton;Sunny;69;WSW;8;78%
Harlingen;Cloudy;74;S;12;84%
Hearne;Cloudy;68;SSE;4;96%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;69;Calm;1;89%
Henderson;Cloudy;69;SW;8;83%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;55;WSW;8;52%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;90%
Hondo;Cloudy;66;S;4;92%
Houston;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;69;S;10;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;68;SW;3;99%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;69;S;6;98%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;93%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;71;S;9;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;70;SW;6;96%
Huntsville;Cloudy;68;SSW;7;90%
Ingleside;Cloudy;68;SSE;6;95%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;69;SW;9;86%
Jasper;Cloudy;59;SSW;3;100%
Junction;Cloudy;66;W;7;83%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;67;S;6;100%
Kerrville;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;92%
Killeen;Cloudy;68;WSW;9;80%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;68;SW;7;81%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;72;ESE;6;88%
La Grange;Cloudy;68;S;4;94%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;67;N;7;96%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;69;SSW;8;85%
Laredo;Fog;68;Calm;0;100%
Llano;Cloudy;68;WSW;6;88%
Longview;Cloudy;69;SW;11;80%
Lubbock;Sunny;63;WNW;8;40%
Lufkin;Cloudy;65;S;7;100%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;76;S;11;81%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;70;SSW;13;83%
Mckinney;Sunny;68;SW;9;75%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;68;S;13;82%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;64;W;8;45%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;64;W;8;45%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;9;93%
Mineola;Cloudy;70;SW;10;75%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;69;WSW;9;67%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;11;72%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;100%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;69;S;9;89%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;10;42%
Orange;Fog;68;SSW;4;99%
Palacios;Cloudy;69;SSE;8;100%
Palestine;Cloudy;69;SSW;8;83%
Pampa;Mostly sunny;56;E;6;38%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;54;E;2;40%
Paris;Mostly sunny;70;SW;14;77%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;6;43%
Perryton;Mostly sunny;46;NE;8;63%
Plainview;Sunny;59;W;7;42%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;68;SE;1;92%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;66;ESE;6;100%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;72;S;8;79%
Port Lavaca;Fog;69;NNE;2;94%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;67;S;7;100%
Robstown;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;94%
Rockport;Fog;66;SE;6;98%
Rocksprings;Fog;66;SSE;6;85%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;10;83%
San Antonio;Cloudy;70;S;5;82%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;69;S;6;83%
San Marcos;Cloudy;68;S;8;93%
Seminole;Mostly sunny;60;SW;6;44%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;69;SW;10;67%
Snyder;Sunny;58;SW;4;71%
Sonora;Cloudy;63;S;1;99%
Stephenville;Sunny;68;WSW;4;73%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;13;81%
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;66;WSW;10;59%
Temple;Cloudy;67;SSW;7;96%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;15;72%
Tyler;Cloudy;71;SW;11;78%
Uvalde;Cloudy;64;SE;1;99%
Vernon;Sunny;61;W;6;51%
Victoria;Cloudy;72;SE;4;87%
Waco;Cloudy;70;SW;14;75%
Weslaco;Cloudy;75;S;11;76%
Wharton;Cloudy;69;S;4;98%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;65;NW;6;49%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;50%
Zapata;Cloudy;73;W;3;81%
_____
