TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM CST Friday, March 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Showers;39;ESE;7;100%
Abilene Dyess;Showers;39;E;6;87%
Alice;Showers;48;NNE;7;96%
Alpine;Clear;56;WSW;7;26%
Amarillo;Clear;28;S;10;77%
Angleton;Clear;49;NNE;5;96%
Arlington;Mostly clear;31;N;6;89%
Austin;Clear;44;NNE;5;76%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;44;NNE;8;78%
Bay;Clear;48;NE;7;99%
Beaumont;Showers;52;NNW;6;87%
Beeville;Showers;48;ENE;6;91%
Borger;Clear;32;S;12;56%
Bowie;Clear;26;N;3;93%
Breckenridge;Clear;37;SSW;6;77%
Brenham;Clear;43;NNE;5;96%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;31;N;4;83%
Brownsville;Showers;64;NE;7;100%
Brownwood;Clear;41;E;5;93%
Burnet;Showers;41;E;5;92%
Canadian;Clear;19;N;5;94%
Castroville;Showers;48;ESE;3;97%
Childress;Clear;25;E;8;81%
Cleburne;Clear;34;NE;7;81%
College Station;Clear;41;N;7;90%
Comanche;Showers;37;ESE;3;100%
Conroe;Clear;44;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Showers;49;NNE;7;96%
Corsicana;Clear;34;NNE;6;88%
Cotulla;Showers;46;E;5;100%
Dalhart;Clear;27;Calm;0;71%
Dallas Love;Clear;34;NNE;5;75%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;33;N;7;75%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;33;NNE;7;78%
Decatur;Mostly clear;29;NNE;5;87%
Del Rio;Clear;53;ESE;8;100%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;54;SSE;11;100%
Denton;Clear;31;N;6;78%
Dryden;Fog;56;SW;7;99%
Dumas;Clear;28;SSW;8;76%
Edinburg;Showers;59;NNE;6;90%
El Paso;Clear;52;WSW;8;30%
Ellington;Showers;48;N;6;93%
Falfurrias;Clear;50;NNE;5;93%
Fort Hood;Showers;38;NE;5;97%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;32;NNE;7;81%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;32;NNE;8;78%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;34;N;8;72%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;34;NNE;5;80%
Fredericksburg;Showers;44;Calm;1;95%
Gainesville;Clear;29;NNE;4;88%
Galveston;Clear;52;N;12;92%
Gatesville;Showers;39;ENE;2;96%
Georgetown;Clear;41;NNE;6;86%
Giddings;Clear;43;NNE;6;90%
Gilmer;Clear;34;NNW;5;86%
Graham;Clear;31;NE;3;100%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;36;NNE;5;83%
Grand Prairie;Clear;33;N;6;79%
Greenville;Clear;33;N;5;90%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;54;WSW;28;27%
Hamilton;Clear;38;E;3;96%
Harlingen;Clear;59;NNE;9;96%
Hearne;Clear;41;N;5;91%
Hebbronville;Clear;49;N;2;99%
Henderson;Clear;35;Calm;0;95%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;36;W;9;76%
Hillsboro;Clear;37;NNE;5;89%
Hondo;Showers;50;ESE;5;100%
Houston;Showers;46;N;6;98%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;48;N;8;92%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;47;N;6;97%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;47;N;5;98%
Houston Clover;Showers;49;N;5;100%
Houston Hooks;Showers;45;NE;5;100%
Houston Hull;Clear;48;N;7;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Showers;46;N;8;100%
Huntsville;Showers;42;N;5;91%
Ingleside;Showers;50;NNE;7;95%
Jacksonville;Clear;39;NNE;4;82%
Jasper;Showers;39;N;4;100%
Junction;Showers;43;ESE;3;92%
Kellyusa Airport;Showers;48;ESE;3;93%
Kerrville;Showers;44;N;0;93%
Killeen;Showers;38;NE;5;97%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers;39;NNE;6;93%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;49;N;6;96%
La Grange;Clear;42;N;5;93%
Lago Vista;Clear;42;N;2;91%
Lancaster;Mostly clear;35;NNE;5;83%
Laredo;Showers;51;ENE;5;100%
Llano;Clear;44;N;2;82%
Longview;Clear;37;NNW;5;80%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;2;79%
Lufkin;Showers;40;N;5;100%
Mcallen;Showers;60;NE;8;96%
Mcgregor;Clear;38;NE;9;89%
Mckinney;Clear;32;NNW;6;81%
Mesquite;Clear;34;NE;4;83%
Midland;Clear;49;N;3;97%
Midland Airpark;Clear;49;N;3;97%
Midlothian;Mostly clear;33;N;5;85%
Mineola;Clear;34;N;4;84%
Mineral Wells;Clear;34;ENE;7;72%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;33;WNW;5;82%
Nacogdoches;Clear;39;N;4;98%
New Braunfels;Showers;44;ENE;6;92%
Odessa;Clear;49;SSW;8;96%
Orange;Showers;49;NNW;5;99%
Palacios;Showers;49;NNE;10;97%
Palestine;Clear;36;N;5;99%
Pampa;Clear;25;SSE;15;80%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;21;ESE;6;85%
Paris;Clear;31;NW;9;88%
Pecos;Clear;45;NW;3;42%
Perryton;Clear;22;SSE;9;89%
Plainview;Partly cloudy;26;SSW;1;75%
Pleasanton;Showers;45;NE;4;95%
Port Aransas;Showers;50;NNE;9;100%
Port Isabel;Showers;65;NNE;9;89%
Port Lavaca;Showers;47;N;9;92%
Randolph AFB;Showers;45;NE;6;99%
Robstown;Showers;49;NE;7;97%
Rockport;Showers;49;NNE;3;96%
Rocksprings;Fog;52;SSE;8;100%
San Angelo;Showers;42;NE;5;91%
San Antonio;Showers;48;ENE;5;86%
San Antonio Stinson;Showers;47;ENE;6;86%
San Marcos;Showers;43;NE;7;93%
Seminole;Clear;32;NNW;4;88%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;32;N;4;80%
Snyder;Showers;39;ENE;4;99%
Sonora;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Clear;34;NE;5;87%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;33;NNW;6;91%
Sweetwater;Clear;40;NNE;3;96%
Temple;Clear;38;NNE;5;99%
Terrell;Clear;34;N;7;75%
Tyler;Clear;38;N;6;79%
Uvalde;Clear;49;ESE;3;99%
Vernon;Clear;23;E;4;94%
Victoria;Showers;44;NNE;8;100%
Waco;Clear;39;NE;9;75%
Weslaco;Showers;58;NE;7;94%
Wharton;Showers;46;NNE;5;97%
Wichita Falls;Clear;25;E;4;92%
Wink;Clear;42;NNE;3;100%
Zapata;Cloudy;59;N;5;90%
