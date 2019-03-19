TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly cloudy;49;SE;8;60%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;55%
Alice;Clear;52;ESE;7;85%
Alpine;Clear;43;Calm;0;51%
Amarillo;Clear;44;SSE;13;46%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;6;66%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;1;51%
Austin;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;45%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;51;S;3;63%
Bay;Clear;54;NE;4;73%
Beaumont;Clear;51;Calm;1;77%
Beeville;Clear;54;NE;3;67%
Borger;Clear;51;SSE;18;31%
Bowie;Clear;48;Calm;0;56%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;52;SSE;9;45%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;76%
Bridgeport;Clear;55;S;5;44%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;6;93%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;49;N;4;54%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;56;S;3;38%
Canadian;Clear;51;SSW;15;40%
Castroville;Clear;45;Calm;0;65%
Childress;Clear;47;SSE;8;49%
Cleburne;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;40%
College Station;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;52%
Comanche;Mostly clear;53;S;5;50%
Conroe;Clear;44;Calm;0;95%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;58;NE;12;71%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;55;S;5;50%
Cotulla;Clear;51;E;7;54%
Dalhart;Clear;38;S;12;57%
Dallas Love;Clear;55;E;6;56%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;55;S;6;43%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;56;Calm;0;43%
Decatur;Clear;58;S;7;35%
Del Rio;Mostly clear;59;ESE;10;38%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;56;SE;9;43%
Denton;Clear;53;Calm;0;48%
Dryden;Clear;49;NE;6;49%
Dumas;Clear;42;SSE;13;44%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;4;86%
El Paso;Clear;50;SE;7;47%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;58%
Falfurrias;Clear;53;N;5;78%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;56;SSE;3;41%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;43%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;56;Calm;0;41%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;56;Calm;0;46%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;1;59%
Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;45%
Gainesville;Clear;51;Calm;0;50%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;60;ENE;9;59%
Gatesville;Mostly clear;54;SSE;2;49%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;50%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;74%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;77%
Graham;Clear;50;SE;3;53%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;60%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;55;E;2;51%
Greenville;Clear;50;Calm;0;76%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;44;SSE;11;54%
Hamilton;Mostly clear;54;S;6;51%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;6;86%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%
Hebbronville;Clear;51;Calm;0;77%
Henderson;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;79%
Hereford;Clear;44;SSW;8;52%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;56;ENE;2;48%
Hondo;Clear;50;ENE;6;58%
Houston;Clear;59;Calm;0;51%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;59%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;57;Calm;1;61%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;68%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;74%
Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;74%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;64%
Houston Intercontinental;Clear;52;Calm;0;71%
Huntsville;Clear;54;S;3;56%
Ingleside;Clear;58;NE;8;81%
Jacksonville;Clear;50;SSE;3;71%
Jasper;Clear;47;Calm;0;90%
Junction;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;32%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;54;E;3;48%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;51;ESE;4;43%
Killeen;Cloudy;56;SSE;3;41%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;55;S;3;50%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;56;NNE;8;77%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;1;76%
Lago Vista;Mostly clear;54;S;4;44%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;1;60%
Laredo;Mostly clear;59;SSE;6;56%
Llano;Mostly clear;50;Calm;1;64%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;51;N;3;64%
Lubbock;Clear;46;SE;9;52%
Lufkin;Clear;48;Calm;0;79%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;57;W;6;93%
Mcgregor;Mostly clear;52;S;5;61%
Mckinney;Clear;49;Calm;0;68%
Mesquite;Clear;52;Calm;0;58%
Midland;Partly cloudy;55;NE;2;49%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;55;NE;2;49%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;53%
Mineola;Mostly clear;49;Calm;1;71%
Mineral Wells;Clear;52;SE;6;44%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;54;ESE;8;54%
Nacogdoches;Clear;46;Calm;0;82%
New Braunfels;Mostly clear;53;E;5;50%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;50%
Orange;Clear;50;Calm;0;94%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;53;NNE;6;79%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;49;N;2;70%
Pampa;Clear;46;SSE;14;42%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;46;S;17;39%
Paris;Mostly clear;52;SE;8;58%
Pecos;Partly cloudy;52;ESE;6;46%
Perryton;Clear;47;S;14;45%
Plainview;Clear;37;SSE;6;60%
Pleasanton;Clear;44;Calm;1;70%
Port Aransas;Clear;61;NNE;10;77%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;61;NW;7;82%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;56;NE;7;68%
Randolph AFB;Clear;53;Calm;0;52%
Robstown;Clear;55;ESE;9;76%
Rockport;Clear;57;NE;8;74%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;49;SE;8;45%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;51;SE;7;51%
San Antonio;Clear;53;E;4;51%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;52;ESE;3;50%
San Marcos;Mostly clear;52;SE;3;52%
Seminole;Clear;46;S;5;57%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;52;SE;4;55%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;6;48%
Sonora;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;40%
Stephenville;Clear;53;Calm;0;46%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;53;ESE;3;52%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;6;47%
Temple;Mostly clear;57;SSE;3;41%
Terrell;Clear;51;Calm;0;65%
Tyler;Mostly clear;52;SE;4;62%
Uvalde;Clear;47;E;6;59%
Vernon;Clear;48;N;4;61%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;52;ENE;6;70%
Waco;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;61%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;56;W;3;90%
Wharton;Clear;56;ENE;3;58%
Wichita Falls;Clear;49;SE;9;59%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;54;ESE;7;41%
Zapata;Cloudy;58;Calm;1;57%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather