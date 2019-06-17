TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Monday, June 17, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;74;E;7;81%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;73;NE;5;76%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;6;90%
Alpine;Clear;74;N;5;65%
Amarillo;Clear;59;SE;7;100%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;16;89%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;65;S;7;100%
Austin;Cloudy;69;ESE;10;92%
Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;71;E;11;91%
Bay;Thunderstorms;71;NE;11;92%
Beaumont;Thunderstorms;74;WNW;9;85%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;82;E;7;84%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;6;69%
Bowie;Cloudy;66;S;6;96%
Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;69;SE;8;91%
Brenham;Rain;67;E;7;89%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;67;N;4;98%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;15;87%
Brownwood;Cloudy;67;SE;5;100%
Burnet;Showers;70;Calm;0;89%
Canadian;Clear;59;N;2;100%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;69;E;11;89%
Childress;Clear;67;E;3;84%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;66;S;11;98%
College Station;Rain;67;SE;13;93%
Comanche;Thunderstorms;67;N;7;100%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;68;E;8;89%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;82%
Corsicana;Mostly clear;67;S;8;93%
Cotulla;Clear;83;ESE;16;73%
Dalhart;Clear;62;ESE;6;86%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;69;S;6;86%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;66;S;8;93%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;5;93%
Decatur;Cloudy;66;S;10;94%
Del Rio;Clear;84;E;14;60%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;80;SE;10;75%
Denton;Cloudy;67;WSW;5;90%
Dryden;Clear;75;NE;5;80%
Dumas;Clear;60;ESE;7;90%
Edinburg;Cloudy;82;SE;11;82%
El Paso;Clear;77;WSW;8;17%
Ellington;Cloudy;68;NE;5;93%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;8;86%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;66;N;9;95%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;6;93%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;68;WSW;5;87%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;3;87%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;67;S;5;92%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;73;N;9;77%
Gainesville;Cloudy;67;S;4;94%
Galveston;Thunderstorms;67;N;17;91%
Gatesville;Thunderstorms;68;NW;7;86%
Georgetown;Showers;70;SSE;12;88%
Giddings;Rain;67;N;7;97%
Gilmer;Cloudy;67;SSW;3;91%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;66;N;4;98%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;6;90%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;67;S;7;94%
Greenville;Cloudy;69;SW;6;95%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;74;NE;26;38%
Hamilton;Thunderstorms;66;SSE;11;97%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;14;85%
Hearne;Rain;67;WSW;9;95%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;78;SE;6;86%
Henderson;Showers;66;SW;7;93%
Hereford;Clear;65;SSE;6;82%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;68;S;8;92%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;14;70%
Houston;Rain;69;NNE;12;96%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;69;Calm;0;89%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;69;NNE;12;93%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Thunderstorms;68;N;10;96%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;68;E;14;92%
Houston Hooks;Showers;67;ESE;8;90%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;68;E;10;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Showers;68;SSE;10;100%
Huntsville;Showers;69;Calm;0;86%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;13;82%
Jacksonville;Showers;69;SSE;8;88%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;4;93%
Junction;Mostly clear;70;SSW;14;75%
Kellyusa Airport;Thunderstorms;68;NNE;19;91%
Kerrville;Showers;65;S;12;89%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;66;N;9;95%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;67;NNE;9;93%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;83;SSE;12;85%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;7;96%
Lago Vista;Clear;68;SE;13;97%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;68;S;7;94%
Laredo;Clear;85;S;10;68%
Llano;Clear;75;ESE;10;83%
Longview;Mostly clear;70;N;6;83%
Lubbock;Partly cloudy;66;ESE;9;80%
Lufkin;Rain;66;S;12;96%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;13;76%
Mcgregor;Thunderstorms;66;WSW;9;97%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;5;93%
Mesquite;Mostly clear;67;SSW;7;94%
Midland;Clear;75;E;13;75%
Midland Airpark;Clear;75;E;13;75%
Midlothian;Cloudy;67;S;8;98%
Mineola;Partly cloudy;69;SW;6;89%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;65;S;7;93%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;65;N;3;93%
Nacogdoches;Showers;67;S;6;100%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;75;N;13;88%
Odessa;Clear;75;E;14;70%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;5;98%
Palacios;Rain;74;NE;25;73%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;66;S;7;98%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;5;89%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;61;S;7;87%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;5;100%
Pecos;Clear;79;ENE;17;59%
Perryton;Clear;66;SSW;4;87%
Plainview;Clear;62;E;6;90%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;9;83%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;14;82%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;15;84%
Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;82;ESE;10;87%
Randolph AFB;Thunderstorms;69;W;18;88%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;9;87%
Rockport;Showers;83;SSE;9;82%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;8;66%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;7;76%
San Antonio;Thunderstorms;72;NNW;17;82%
San Antonio Stinson;Thunderstorms;68;NE;9;83%
San Marcos;Thunderstorms;76;ESE;12;90%
Seminole;Clear;71;E;11;72%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;68;SW;7;94%
Snyder;Clear;71;NE;10;76%
Sonora;Clear;72;S;6;77%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;65;S;8;91%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;67;N;6;97%
Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;71;NE;7;89%
Temple;Clear;66;NE;6;94%
Terrell;Mostly clear;68;SW;7;89%
Tyler;Clear;69;S;8;87%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;80;E;10;83%
Vernon;Clear;67;Calm;1;85%
Victoria;Cloudy;80;NW;11;91%
Waco;Showers;68;SSW;16;87%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;10;82%
Wharton;Showers;67;ENE;12;94%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;96%
Wink;Clear;79;E;13;61%
Zapata;Clear;83;ESE;10;71%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather