TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

244 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ418-131015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

244 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ419-131015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

244 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ420-131015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

244 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. East

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ423-131015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

244 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ424-131015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

244 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ422-131015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

244 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ421-131015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

244 PM MDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

