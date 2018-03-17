TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

486 FPUS54 KEPZ 172136

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

336 PM MDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ418-181245-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

336 PM MDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon, with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ419-181245-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

336 PM MDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Few gusts to 30 mph

continuing along east slopes of the Franklin Mountains.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ420>422-181245-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas,

Dell City, Salt Flat, and Sierra Blanca

336 PM MDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 40. West

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ423-424-181245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

336 PM MDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NMZ407-411-181245-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

336 PM MDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hefner

