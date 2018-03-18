TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

093 FPUS54 KEPZ 180956

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

356 AM MDT Sun Mar 18 2018

TXZ418-182215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

356 AM MDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ419-182215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

356 AM MDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ420>422-182215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas,

Dell City, Salt Flat, and Sierra Blanca

356 AM MDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 40. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ423-424-182215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

356 AM MDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NMZ407-411-182215-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

356 AM MDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

