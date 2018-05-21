TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

_____

880 FPUS54 KEPZ 211127

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

527 AM MDT Mon May 21 2018

TXZ418-212215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

527 AM MDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-212215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

527 AM MDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with numerous

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-212215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

527 AM MDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-212215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

527 AM MDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with numerous

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ424-212215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

527 AM MDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

$$

TXZ422-212215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

527 AM MDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-212215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

527 AM MDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

and large hail in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather