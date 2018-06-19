TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

_____

982 FPUS54 KEPZ 192136

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

336 PM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

TXZ418-201215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

336 PM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ419-201215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

336 PM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ420-201215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

336 PM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-201215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

336 PM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ424-201215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

336 PM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ422-201215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

336 PM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-201215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

336 PM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

