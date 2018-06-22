TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

417 FPUS54 KEPZ 222129

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

329 PM MDT Fri Jun 22 2018

TXZ418-419-423-231230-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

329 PM MDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ424-231230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

329 PM MDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100.

TXZ420-422-231230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

329 PM MDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ421-231230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

329 PM MDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

