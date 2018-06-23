TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

739 FPUS54 KEPZ 231117

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

517 AM MDT Sat Jun 23 2018

TXZ418-419-423-240115-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

517 AM MDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

TXZ424-240115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

517 AM MDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

TXZ420-422-240115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

517 AM MDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TXZ421-240115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

517 AM MDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

Bird

