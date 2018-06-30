TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

_____

505 FPUS54 KEPZ 301316

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

716 AM MDT Sat Jun 30 2018

TXZ418-419-010330-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

716 AM MDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ420-423-010330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

716 AM MDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ422-424-010330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs

716 AM MDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-010330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

716 AM MDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

NMZ410-411-010330-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

716 AM MDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

BIRD

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather