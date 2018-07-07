TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
_____
961 FPUS54 KEPZ 072111
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
311 PM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018
TXZ418-419-081015-
Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss
311 PM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ420-423-081015-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,
Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
311 PM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
TXZ422-424-081015-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs
311 PM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ421-081015-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
311 PM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
NMZ407-410-411-081015-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,
Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park
311 PM MDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather