TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

_____

011 FPUS54 KEPZ 121022

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

422 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018

TXZ418-122215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

422 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ419-122215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

422 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ420-122215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

422 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ423-122215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

422 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ424-122215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

422 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ422-122215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

422 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 65 to 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ421-122215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

422 AM MDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather