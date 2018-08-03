TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

349 AM MDT Fri Aug 3 2018

TXZ418-032215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

349 AM MDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ419-032215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

349 AM MDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ420-032215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

349 AM MDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ423-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

349 AM MDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ424-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

349 AM MDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ422-032215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

349 AM MDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ421-032215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

349 AM MDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

