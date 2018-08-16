TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
083 FPUS54 KEPZ 162125
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018
TXZ418-419-171100-
Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss
325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ423-171100-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ420-171100-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ421-171100-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ422-171100-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ424-171100-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NMZ410-411-171100-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,
Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park
325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
