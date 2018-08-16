TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

083 FPUS54 KEPZ 162125

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

TXZ418-419-171100-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ423-171100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ420-171100-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ421-171100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ422-171100-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ424-171100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ410-411-171100-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

325 PM MDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

