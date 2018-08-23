TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
986 FPUS54 KEPZ 232059
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
259 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018
TXZ418-241015-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
259 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ419-241015-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
259 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ420-241015-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
259 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
TXZ423-241015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
259 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ424-241015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
259 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ422-241015-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
259 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to
95. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
$$
TXZ421-241015-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
259 PM MDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
