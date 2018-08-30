TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

834 FPUS54 KEPZ 301019

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

419 AM MDT Thu Aug 30 2018

TXZ418-302330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

419 AM MDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to

70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ419-302330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

419 AM MDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ420-423-302330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

419 AM MDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to

70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ421-422-424-302330-

Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

Sierra Blanca, and Indian Hot Springs

419 AM MDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

NMZ407-410-411-302330-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

419 AM MDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

Hefner

