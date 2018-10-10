TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
532 FPUS54 KEPZ 102132
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
332 PM MDT Wed Oct 10 2018
TXZ418-111145-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
332 PM MDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows
55 to 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ419-111145-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
332 PM MDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows
55 to 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ420-111145-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
332 PM MDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows
50 to 55. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ423-111145-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
332 PM MDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows 55 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ424-111145-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
332 PM MDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ422-111145-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
332 PM MDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ421-111145-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
332 PM MDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to
5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
75 to 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather