TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

314 PM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then periods of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then periods of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

