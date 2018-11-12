TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

448 FPUS54 KEPZ 121214

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

514 AM MST Mon Nov 12 2018

TXZ418-130230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

514 AM MST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Afternoon highs in the

mid to lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ419-130230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

514 AM MST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Afernoon highs 40 to

45. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ423-424-130230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

514 AM MST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 20. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ420-422-130230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

514 AM MST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Much colder. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 20. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-130230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

514 AM MST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the upper teens. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

