TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

451 AM MST Tue Dec 11 2018

TXZ419-112345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

451 AM MST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ418-112345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

451 AM MST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ420-112345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

451 AM MST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ423-112345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

451 AM MST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ424-112345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

451 AM MST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-112345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

451 AM MST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TXZ421-112345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

451 AM MST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

