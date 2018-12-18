TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

372 FPUS54 KEPZ 181221

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

521 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

TXZ419-182315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

521 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ418-182315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

521 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers late in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ420-182315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

521 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with periods of rain showers early in the

morning, then cloudy with scattered rain showers late in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ423-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

521 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with periods of rain showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers late in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ424-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

521 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-182315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

521 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers late in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-182315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

521 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather