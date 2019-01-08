TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
459 AM MST Tue Jan 8 2019
TXZ419-082315-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
459 AM MST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
TXZ418-082315-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
459 AM MST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
TXZ420-082315-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
459 AM MST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
TXZ423-082315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
459 AM MST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ424-082315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
459 AM MST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,
then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ422-082315-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
459 AM MST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ421-082315-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
459 AM MST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to
35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
