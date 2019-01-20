TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

657 FPUS54 KEPZ 201134

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

434 AM MST Sun Jan 20 2019

TXZ419-210100-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

434 AM MST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ418-210100-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

434 AM MST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ423-424-210100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

434 AM MST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ420-422-210100-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

434 AM MST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ421-210100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

434 AM MST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

