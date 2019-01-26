TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

744 FPUS54 KEPZ 261202

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

502 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

TXZ419-270100-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

502 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ418-270100-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

502 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ423-424-270100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

502 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ420-422-270100-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

502 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ421-270100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

502 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NMZ410-411-270100-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

502 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Bird

