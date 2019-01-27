TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

_____

769 FPUS54 KEPZ 271213

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

513 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

TXZ419-280200-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

513 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ418-280200-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

513 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-424-280200-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

513 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-422-280200-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

513 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ421-280200-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

513 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

Bird

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather