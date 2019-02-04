TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

456 AM MST Mon Feb 4 2019

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

456 AM MST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy.

Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

456 AM MST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy.

Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

456 AM MST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy.

Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

456 AM MST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy.

Highs 60 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hefner

