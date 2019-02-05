TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

546 AM MST Tue Feb 5 2019

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

546 AM MST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest winds 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Windy, colder. Lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

showers 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

546 AM MST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of showers 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

546 AM MST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Windy, colder. Lows around 30. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

showers 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

546 AM MST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of showers 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

546 AM MST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 30.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

