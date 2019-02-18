TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

_____

714 FPUS54 KEPZ 181245

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

545 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

TXZ419-182315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

545 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ418-182315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

545 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ420-182315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

545 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

545 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

545 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-182315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

545 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ421-182315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

545 AM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather