TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

456 AM MST Sun Feb 24 2019

TXZ419-242315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

456 AM MST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ418-242315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

456 AM MST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ420-242315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

456 AM MST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ423-242315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

456 AM MST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ424-242315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

456 AM MST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ422-242315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

456 AM MST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ421-242315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

456 AM MST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

