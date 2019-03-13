TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

724 FPUS54 KEPZ 131033

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

433 AM MDT Wed Mar 13 2019

TXZ419-140015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

433 AM MDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Damaging winds. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph

increasing to 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ418-140015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

433 AM MDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Very

windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 35 to 45 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-140015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

433 AM MDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Damaging winds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to 45 to 55 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph decreasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-140015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

433 AM MDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Highs around 60. West

winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 65 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows around 40. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ424-140015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

433 AM MDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-140015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

433 AM MDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Damaging winds. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to

45 to 50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph decreasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-140015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

433 AM MDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Damaging winds. Cooler. Highs around 60.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph increasing to

45 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 75 mph decreasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Bird

