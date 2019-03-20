TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

293 FPUS54 KEPZ 201128

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

528 AM MDT Wed Mar 20 2019

TXZ419-202215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

528 AM MDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ418-202215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

528 AM MDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ420-202215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

528 AM MDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ423-202215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

528 AM MDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ424-202215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

528 AM MDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ422-202215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

528 AM MDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ421-202215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

528 AM MDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

