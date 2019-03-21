TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

513 AM MDT Thu Mar 21 2019

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

513 AM MDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

513 AM MDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

513 AM MDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small

hail late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and

small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

513 AM MDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, and small hail late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

513 AM MDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, and small hail late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

513 AM MDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, and small hail late in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and

small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

513 AM MDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and

small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

