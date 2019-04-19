TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019

607 FPUS54 KEPZ 191116

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

516 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

TXZ419-192245-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

516 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ418-192245-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

516 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ420-192245-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

516 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ423-192245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

516 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ424-192245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

516 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ422-192245-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

516 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ421-192245-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

516 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

