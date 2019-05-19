TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
453 AM MDT Sun May 19 2019
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Very
windy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Very
windy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Very
windy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
to around 60 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 50 to 55. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Very
windy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Very
windy. Lows around 50. West winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
