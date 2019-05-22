TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
540 AM MDT Wed May 22 2019
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
65 to 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
60 to 65.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
60 to 65.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
