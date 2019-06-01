TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

_____

656 FPUS54 KEPZ 011008

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

408 AM MDT Sat Jun 1 2019

TXZ419-012215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

408 AM MDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ418-012215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

408 AM MDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-012215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

408 AM MDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ423-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

408 AM MDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms and showers in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

408 AM MDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs 90 to

95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-012215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

408 AM MDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-012215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

408 AM MDT Sat Jun 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather