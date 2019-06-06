TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

670 FPUS54 KEPZ 062137

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

337 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ418-419-071015-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

337 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ420-423-071015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

337 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-424-071015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs

337 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ421-071015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

337 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ407-410-411-071015-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

337 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather