Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

TXZ419-100015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North winds early,

becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated rain showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ418-100015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ420-100015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ423-100015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows

60 to 65. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated rain showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ424-100015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

5 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ422-100015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 55 to 60. East

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ421-100015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

