TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

458 AM MDT Sat Jun 15 2019

TXZ419-160030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

458 AM MDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

TXZ418-160030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

458 AM MDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ423-160030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

458 AM MDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

TXZ424-160030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

458 AM MDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 104.

TXZ420-160030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

458 AM MDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ422-160030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

458 AM MDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ421-160030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

458 AM MDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 103.

