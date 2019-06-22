TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

224 FPUS54 KEPZ 221050

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

450 AM MDT Sat Jun 22 2019

TXZ419-222315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

450 AM MDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ418-222315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

450 AM MDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ420-422>424-222315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Sierra Blanca,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

450 AM MDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Hefner

