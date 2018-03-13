TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;64;39;ENE;8;46%;1%;6

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;65;39;ENE;8;46%;1%;6

Alice;Some sun;70;51;E;7;51%;19%;7

Alpine;Clouds limiting sun;65;42;SE;7;43%;8%;6

Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;56;34;SE;11;42%;24%;5

Angleton;Mostly sunny;70;46;W;6;54%;6%;7

Arlington;Partly sunny;64;38;NNE;7;40%;0%;6

Austin;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;NE;3;46%;1%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NE;8;53%;2%;7

Bay;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;ENE;6;56%;8%;7

Beaumont;Abundant sunshine;69;44;NNE;6;54%;7%;7

Beeville;Mostly sunny;69;46;NNE;6;53%;18%;7

Borger;Partly sunny, cooler;53;37;SE;9;43%;33%;4

Bowie;Partly sunny;60;37;NE;7;48%;1%;6

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;66;38;ENE;5;41%;1%;6

Brenham;Plenty of sun;68;42;NNE;6;56%;7%;7

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;61;37;NE;5;50%;1%;6

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;73;59;NNE;8;59%;33%;2

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;66;34;ENE;6;48%;0%;6

Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;NE;6;44%;2%;7

Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;54;33;S;6;49%;33%;4

Castroville;Mostly sunny;69;43;ENE;6;45%;4%;7

Childress;Partly sunny;62;36;ESE;9;40%;16%;4

Cleburne;Partly sunny;63;38;NNE;8;47%;0%;6

College Station;Mostly sunny;67;42;N;8;52%;6%;7

Comanche;Partly sunny;64;38;ENE;6;47%;0%;6

Conroe;Mostly sunny;68;42;N;5;51%;7%;7

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, nice;69;52;ENE;10;62%;16%;7

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;63;38;N;8;48%;1%;6

Cotulla;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;E;8;42%;4%;7

Dalhart;Partly sunny, cooler;50;29;SE;10;44%;30%;4

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;63;42;NNE;9;45%;0%;6

Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;63;41;N;9;45%;0%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;65;42;NNE;10;43%;0%;6

Decatur;Partly sunny;61;36;NE;6;42%;1%;6

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SE;10;39%;6%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;69;49;ESE;10;38%;5%;5

Denton;Partly sunny;62;34;NNE;8;50%;0%;6

Dryden;Partly sunny;67;46;SE;11;43%;7%;7

Dumas;Partly sunny, cooler;51;32;SE;8;52%;32%;4

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;74;58;NNE;7;49%;31%;3

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;49;ESE;8;32%;0%;7

Ellington;Sunny;68;49;N;5;50%;7%;7

Falfurrias;Periods of sun;71;53;ENE;6;53%;25%;6

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;6;48%;1%;6

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;64;39;NNE;8;43%;0%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;63;37;NNE;8;48%;0%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;64;43;NE;9;44%;0%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;64;38;NNE;7;51%;0%;6

Fredericksburg;Abundant sunshine;66;35;ENE;6;49%;3%;7

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;61;32;NNE;7;43%;1%;6

Galveston;Sunny;68;56;WNW;8;53%;7%;7

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;65;35;NE;5;49%;1%;6

Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;NNE;6;46%;1%;7

Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;NNE;5;54%;8%;7

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;60;36;N;5;57%;4%;6

Graham;Partly sunny;64;34;NE;6;43%;1%;6

Granbury;Partly sunny;65;37;NE;6;46%;0%;6

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;63;39;NNE;8;49%;0%;6

Greenville;Partly sunny;62;33;N;6;46%;2%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;42;E;19;27%;0%;7

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;65;36;NE;6;48%;1%;6

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NE;10;62%;32%;3

Hearne;Mostly sunny;66;38;NNE;6;55%;7%;6

Hebbronville;Sun and clouds;69;51;E;6;51%;25%;7

Henderson;Mostly sunny;62;36;NNE;5;54%;4%;6

Hereford;Clouds and sunshine;59;33;SE;9;41%;12%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;64;38;NNE;8;49%;0%;6

Hondo;Sunshine and nice;71;44;ENE;8;43%;4%;7

Houston;Sunshine;70;48;NNE;6;49%;7%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;69;47;N;6;53%;7%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunshine;69;49;N;5;45%;7%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Abundant sunshine;69;45;N;3;54%;6%;7

Houston Clover;Sunshine;69;47;N;5;53%;6%;7

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;70;46;N;4;51%;7%;7

Houston Hull;Sunny and beautiful;71;48;N;6;48%;7%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;N;6;50%;7%;7

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;66;41;N;5;53%;7%;7

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;69;54;ENE;7;61%;14%;7

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;62;40;NNE;5;49%;2%;6

Jasper;Plenty of sun;67;41;NNE;5;56%;0%;6

Junction;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;ENE;5;45%;4%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;68;44;ENE;7;47%;3%;7

Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;ENE;6;48%;4%;7

Killeen;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;6;48%;1%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;68;40;NE;7;50%;1%;6

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;70;53;ENE;8;58%;21%;5

La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NNE;5;54%;7%;7

Lago Vista;Plenty of sun;67;44;NE;5;50%;1%;7

Lancaster;Partly sunny;63;37;NNE;8;43%;0%;6

Laredo;Partial sunshine;72;54;ESE;9;45%;7%;7

Llano;Brilliant sunshine;68;36;ENE;5;49%;3%;7

Longview;Mostly sunny;61;37;N;6;56%;4%;6

Lubbock;Partial sunshine;63;36;ESE;10;39%;1%;6

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;67;40;N;5;52%;1%;6

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;75;62;ENE;8;50%;33%;3

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;65;38;NNE;8;56%;1%;6

Mckinney;Partly sunny;61;36;NNE;10;53%;1%;6

Mesquite;Partly sunny;62;38;NNE;8;46%;1%;6

Midland;Partly sunny;70;43;ESE;8;30%;1%;6

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;70;43;ESE;8;30%;1%;6

Midlothian;Partly sunny;62;38;N;7;52%;0%;6

Mineola;Mostly sunny;61;34;N;6;53%;4%;6

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;63;37;NE;8;46%;0%;6

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;60;33;N;6;55%;4%;6

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;65;37;NNE;6;54%;1%;6

New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NNE;8;47%;2%;7

Odessa;Mostly sunny;68;42;ESE;10;38%;1%;7

Orange;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;NNE;5;54%;7%;7

Palacios;Sunny and nice;70;45;NNE;8;59%;8%;7

Palestine;Mostly sunny;64;39;NNE;6;52%;3%;6

Pampa;Cooler with some sun;53;34;SE;9;48%;33%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;32;SSE;6;43%;33%;5

Paris;Mostly sunny;59;33;N;8;53%;4%;6

Pecos;Mostly sunny;70;43;SE;10;41%;2%;7

Perryton;Partly sunny, cooler;53;34;S;8;49%;33%;4

Plainview;Partly sunny;59;33;ESE;9;45%;4%;6

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;70;42;NE;5;47%;3%;7

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;67;58;NE;9;60%;15%;7

Port Isabel;Mainly cloudy;72;62;NE;9;59%;32%;2

Port Lavaca;Plenty of sun;69;46;NW;7;57%;9%;7

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;68;44;NE;7;47%;2%;7

Robstown;Partial sunshine;69;50;ENE;8;58%;18%;7

Rockport;Sunny;68;54;NE;8;57%;12%;7

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;65;41;ESE;7;49%;3%;7

San Angelo;Partly sunny;70;39;E;7;37%;1%;7

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;70;45;NE;7;45%;3%;7

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;71;45;ENE;7;44%;3%;7

San Marcos;Sunny;69;42;NNE;8;47%;2%;7

Seminole;Partly sunny;65;36;ESE;8;43%;2%;6

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;59;36;NNE;9;52%;2%;6

Snyder;Partly sunny;65;39;E;8;42%;1%;6

Sonora;Mostly sunny;68;40;E;7;45%;2%;7

Stephenville;Partly sunny;65;38;ENE;6;47%;0%;6

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;60;36;N;8;52%;4%;6

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;65;40;E;7;41%;1%;6

Temple;Mostly sunny;67;39;NNE;8;53%;1%;6

Terrell;Partly sunny;62;36;N;7;48%;1%;6

Tyler;Mostly sunny;62;40;N;7;49%;4%;6

Uvalde;Partly sunny;68;45;E;6;50%;4%;7

Vernon;Sun and some clouds;63;37;ENE;8;36%;14%;6

Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;NNW;7;56%;10%;7

Waco;Mostly sunny;66;38;NNE;9;52%;1%;6

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;72;57;NNE;7;52%;33%;3

Wharton;Plenty of sun;69;42;N;5;58%;9%;7

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;61;39;E;8;46%;10%;6

Wink;Mostly sunny, nice;70;42;ESE;11;28%;1%;7

Zapata;Partial sunshine;73;55;ESE;5;48%;33%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Forecast