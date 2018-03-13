TX Forecast
Updated 9:03 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;64;39;ENE;8;46%;1%;6
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;65;39;ENE;8;46%;1%;6
Alice;Some sun;70;51;E;7;51%;19%;7
Alpine;Clouds limiting sun;65;42;SE;7;43%;8%;6
Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;56;34;SE;11;42%;24%;5
Angleton;Mostly sunny;70;46;W;6;54%;6%;7
Arlington;Partly sunny;64;38;NNE;7;40%;0%;6
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;NE;3;46%;1%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NE;8;53%;2%;7
Bay;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;ENE;6;56%;8%;7
Beaumont;Abundant sunshine;69;44;NNE;6;54%;7%;7
Beeville;Mostly sunny;69;46;NNE;6;53%;18%;7
Borger;Partly sunny, cooler;53;37;SE;9;43%;33%;4
Bowie;Partly sunny;60;37;NE;7;48%;1%;6
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;66;38;ENE;5;41%;1%;6
Brenham;Plenty of sun;68;42;NNE;6;56%;7%;7
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;61;37;NE;5;50%;1%;6
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;73;59;NNE;8;59%;33%;2
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;66;34;ENE;6;48%;0%;6
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;NE;6;44%;2%;7
Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;54;33;S;6;49%;33%;4
Castroville;Mostly sunny;69;43;ENE;6;45%;4%;7
Childress;Partly sunny;62;36;ESE;9;40%;16%;4
Cleburne;Partly sunny;63;38;NNE;8;47%;0%;6
College Station;Mostly sunny;67;42;N;8;52%;6%;7
Comanche;Partly sunny;64;38;ENE;6;47%;0%;6
Conroe;Mostly sunny;68;42;N;5;51%;7%;7
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, nice;69;52;ENE;10;62%;16%;7
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;63;38;N;8;48%;1%;6
Cotulla;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;E;8;42%;4%;7
Dalhart;Partly sunny, cooler;50;29;SE;10;44%;30%;4
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;63;42;NNE;9;45%;0%;6
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;63;41;N;9;45%;0%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;65;42;NNE;10;43%;0%;6
Decatur;Partly sunny;61;36;NE;6;42%;1%;6
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SE;10;39%;6%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;69;49;ESE;10;38%;5%;5
Denton;Partly sunny;62;34;NNE;8;50%;0%;6
Dryden;Partly sunny;67;46;SE;11;43%;7%;7
Dumas;Partly sunny, cooler;51;32;SE;8;52%;32%;4
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;74;58;NNE;7;49%;31%;3
El Paso;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;49;ESE;8;32%;0%;7
Ellington;Sunny;68;49;N;5;50%;7%;7
Falfurrias;Periods of sun;71;53;ENE;6;53%;25%;6
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;6;48%;1%;6
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;64;39;NNE;8;43%;0%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;63;37;NNE;8;48%;0%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;64;43;NE;9;44%;0%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;64;38;NNE;7;51%;0%;6
Fredericksburg;Abundant sunshine;66;35;ENE;6;49%;3%;7
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;61;32;NNE;7;43%;1%;6
Galveston;Sunny;68;56;WNW;8;53%;7%;7
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;65;35;NE;5;49%;1%;6
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;NNE;6;46%;1%;7
Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;NNE;5;54%;8%;7
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;60;36;N;5;57%;4%;6
Graham;Partly sunny;64;34;NE;6;43%;1%;6
Granbury;Partly sunny;65;37;NE;6;46%;0%;6
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;63;39;NNE;8;49%;0%;6
Greenville;Partly sunny;62;33;N;6;46%;2%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;42;E;19;27%;0%;7
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;65;36;NE;6;48%;1%;6
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NE;10;62%;32%;3
Hearne;Mostly sunny;66;38;NNE;6;55%;7%;6
Hebbronville;Sun and clouds;69;51;E;6;51%;25%;7
Henderson;Mostly sunny;62;36;NNE;5;54%;4%;6
Hereford;Clouds and sunshine;59;33;SE;9;41%;12%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;64;38;NNE;8;49%;0%;6
Hondo;Sunshine and nice;71;44;ENE;8;43%;4%;7
Houston;Sunshine;70;48;NNE;6;49%;7%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;69;47;N;6;53%;7%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunshine;69;49;N;5;45%;7%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;Abundant sunshine;69;45;N;3;54%;6%;7
Houston Clover;Sunshine;69;47;N;5;53%;6%;7
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;70;46;N;4;51%;7%;7
Houston Hull;Sunny and beautiful;71;48;N;6;48%;7%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;N;6;50%;7%;7
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;66;41;N;5;53%;7%;7
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;69;54;ENE;7;61%;14%;7
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;62;40;NNE;5;49%;2%;6
Jasper;Plenty of sun;67;41;NNE;5;56%;0%;6
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;ENE;5;45%;4%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;68;44;ENE;7;47%;3%;7
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;ENE;6;48%;4%;7
Killeen;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;6;48%;1%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;68;40;NE;7;50%;1%;6
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;70;53;ENE;8;58%;21%;5
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NNE;5;54%;7%;7
Lago Vista;Plenty of sun;67;44;NE;5;50%;1%;7
Lancaster;Partly sunny;63;37;NNE;8;43%;0%;6
Laredo;Partial sunshine;72;54;ESE;9;45%;7%;7
Llano;Brilliant sunshine;68;36;ENE;5;49%;3%;7
Longview;Mostly sunny;61;37;N;6;56%;4%;6
Lubbock;Partial sunshine;63;36;ESE;10;39%;1%;6
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;67;40;N;5;52%;1%;6
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;75;62;ENE;8;50%;33%;3
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;65;38;NNE;8;56%;1%;6
Mckinney;Partly sunny;61;36;NNE;10;53%;1%;6
Mesquite;Partly sunny;62;38;NNE;8;46%;1%;6
Midland;Partly sunny;70;43;ESE;8;30%;1%;6
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;70;43;ESE;8;30%;1%;6
Midlothian;Partly sunny;62;38;N;7;52%;0%;6
Mineola;Mostly sunny;61;34;N;6;53%;4%;6
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;63;37;NE;8;46%;0%;6
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;60;33;N;6;55%;4%;6
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;65;37;NNE;6;54%;1%;6
New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NNE;8;47%;2%;7
Odessa;Mostly sunny;68;42;ESE;10;38%;1%;7
Orange;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;NNE;5;54%;7%;7
Palacios;Sunny and nice;70;45;NNE;8;59%;8%;7
Palestine;Mostly sunny;64;39;NNE;6;52%;3%;6
Pampa;Cooler with some sun;53;34;SE;9;48%;33%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;32;SSE;6;43%;33%;5
Paris;Mostly sunny;59;33;N;8;53%;4%;6
Pecos;Mostly sunny;70;43;SE;10;41%;2%;7
Perryton;Partly sunny, cooler;53;34;S;8;49%;33%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny;59;33;ESE;9;45%;4%;6
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;70;42;NE;5;47%;3%;7
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;67;58;NE;9;60%;15%;7
Port Isabel;Mainly cloudy;72;62;NE;9;59%;32%;2
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sun;69;46;NW;7;57%;9%;7
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;68;44;NE;7;47%;2%;7
Robstown;Partial sunshine;69;50;ENE;8;58%;18%;7
Rockport;Sunny;68;54;NE;8;57%;12%;7
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;65;41;ESE;7;49%;3%;7
San Angelo;Partly sunny;70;39;E;7;37%;1%;7
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;70;45;NE;7;45%;3%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;71;45;ENE;7;44%;3%;7
San Marcos;Sunny;69;42;NNE;8;47%;2%;7
Seminole;Partly sunny;65;36;ESE;8;43%;2%;6
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;59;36;NNE;9;52%;2%;6
Snyder;Partly sunny;65;39;E;8;42%;1%;6
Sonora;Mostly sunny;68;40;E;7;45%;2%;7
Stephenville;Partly sunny;65;38;ENE;6;47%;0%;6
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;60;36;N;8;52%;4%;6
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;65;40;E;7;41%;1%;6
Temple;Mostly sunny;67;39;NNE;8;53%;1%;6
Terrell;Partly sunny;62;36;N;7;48%;1%;6
Tyler;Mostly sunny;62;40;N;7;49%;4%;6
Uvalde;Partly sunny;68;45;E;6;50%;4%;7
Vernon;Sun and some clouds;63;37;ENE;8;36%;14%;6
Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;NNW;7;56%;10%;7
Waco;Mostly sunny;66;38;NNE;9;52%;1%;6
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;72;57;NNE;7;52%;33%;3
Wharton;Plenty of sun;69;42;N;5;58%;9%;7
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;61;39;E;8;46%;10%;6
Wink;Mostly sunny, nice;70;42;ESE;11;28%;1%;7
Zapata;Partial sunshine;73;55;ESE;5;48%;33%;7
