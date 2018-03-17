TX Forecast
Updated 9:03 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
TX Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;79;56;NE;8;38%;18%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;79;55;NNW;8;40%;18%;3
Alice;Decreasing clouds;87;68;SE;8;71%;22%;3
Alpine;Mainly cloudy;75;53;WSW;15;33%;27%;3
Amarillo;Partial sunshine;70;44;SSE;12;33%;3%;6
Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;SE;9;80%;74%;2
Arlington;A t-storm around;81;64;SE;6;48%;81%;6
Austin;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;SSE;5;69%;74%;4
Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;SSE;10;76%;77%;3
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;SE;9;84%;67%;3
Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;81;68;S;7;84%;66%;3
Beeville;Sunny intervals;83;67;SE;7;81%;35%;3
Borger;Increasing clouds;72;48;SSE;9;34%;2%;4
Bowie;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;ENE;8;42%;73%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;79;58;NE;6;37%;50%;3
Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;S;7;77%;69%;2
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;75;55;ENE;5;44%;93%;3
Brownsville;Clouds and sun;85;70;SE;11;74%;33%;3
Brownwood;A strong t-storm;84;56;WSW;9;56%;64%;3
Burnet;A t-storm around;85;65;S;8;57%;55%;5
Canadian;Partial sunshine;70;43;SE;8;43%;3%;5
Castroville;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;67;SE;6;67%;44%;4
Childress;Not as warm;71;45;E;10;34%;1%;3
Cleburne;A t-storm around;82;64;S;7;54%;77%;4
College Station;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;SSE;9;73%;83%;3
Comanche;Strong thunderstorms;83;61;SW;9;56%;74%;3
Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;SSE;7;73%;66%;3
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;81;67;SE;12;83%;35%;3
Corsicana;Turning cloudy, warm;82;66;S;9;62%;74%;3
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;67;ESE;6;63%;52%;5
Dalhart;Partly sunny;71;36;SSE;12;32%;3%;6
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;82;66;ENE;7;50%;69%;4
Dallas Redbird;Increasing clouds;82;66;ESE;7;53%;63%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun;84;66;NNE;7;44%;83%;4
Decatur;Mainly cloudy;76;58;ENE;6;43%;81%;3
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;64;E;6;52%;46%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;E;8;53%;64%;4
Denton;Becoming cloudy;78;60;ENE;5;52%;81%;4
Dryden;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;61;N;11;31%;28%;5
Dumas;Clouds and sun;71;41;SSE;10;39%;3%;5
Edinburg;Low clouds breaking;90;72;SE;8;63%;17%;7
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;73;50;W;10;25%;1%;6
Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;SSE;7;78%;66%;2
Falfurrias;A shower in the a.m.;86;69;SE;7;69%;61%;3
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun, warm;84;64;SSE;9;65%;69%;4
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;81;63;ESE;6;45%;85%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;NE;6;44%;94%;4
Fort Worth Nas;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;NE;7;45%;63%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;82;62;ENE;5;54%;77%;5
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;62;S;9;62%;53%;4
Gainesville;Increasing clouds;74;56;ENE;5;46%;74%;4
Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;78;69;SE;9;85%;71%;2
Gatesville;Turning cloudy, warm;84;66;S;8;59%;80%;4
Georgetown;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;S;9;63%;73%;4
Giddings;A p.m. t-storm;82;66;S;7;78%;72%;3
Gilmer;Variable cloudiness;82;62;SSE;6;62%;100%;2
Graham;Cloudy;76;55;NE;5;42%;39%;3
Granbury;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;SSE;6;54%;63%;3
Grand Prairie;Turning out cloudy;81;65;SE;6;45%;74%;6
Greenville;Inc. clouds;80;63;ESE;6;50%;72%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Clearing and windy;67;45;WSW;22;24%;0%;6
Hamilton;A t-storm or two;83;63;S;8;56%;82%;3
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;86;70;SE;14;74%;33%;2
Hearne;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;S;7;74%;80%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;67;ESE;7;68%;22%;5
Henderson;More clouds than sun;83;65;SSE;7;62%;67%;2
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;73;43;SSE;10;31%;4%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;66;S;9;62%;44%;3
Hondo;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;65;ESE;7;64%;55%;4
Houston;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;SSE;7;78%;67%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;82;68;SSE;8;80%;63%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;SSE;7;71%;67%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;SSE;5;79%;64%;3
Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;SSE;8;81%;66%;2
Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;SSE;6;73%;67%;3
Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;SSE;8;71%;67%;2
Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;SSE;7;76%;66%;3
Huntsville;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;S;6;72%;74%;3
Ingleside;Clouds and sun;79;66;SE;8;84%;44%;3
Jacksonville;Variable cloudiness;82;65;SSE;7;63%;66%;2
Jasper;Clearing, a t-storm;84;66;S;5;72%;66%;4
Junction;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;60;SSW;9;51%;34%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Clearing;85;66;SE;7;70%;44%;4
Kerrville;Mainly cloudy, warm;85;62;S;8;62%;54%;4
Killeen;Clouds and sun, warm;84;64;SSE;9;65%;69%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;SSE;10;67%;68%;4
Kingsville Nas;Decreasing clouds;85;68;SE;10;76%;35%;3
La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;S;7;80%;72%;2
Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;SSE;7;69%;80%;4
Lancaster;Turning cloudy, warm;81;65;S;7;49%;77%;4
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;94;67;SE;7;57%;62%;7
Llano;A t-storm around;87;62;S;7;55%;55%;5
Longview;Variable cloudiness;81;65;SSE;7;63%;70%;2
Lubbock;Partly sunny;74;49;SE;8;29%;2%;5
Lufkin;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;S;6;67%;66%;3
Mcallen;Low clouds breaking;93;72;SE;10;63%;17%;7
Mcgregor;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;SSE;9;77%;75%;4
Mckinney;Inc. clouds;79;61;NE;6;55%;84%;6
Mesquite;Inc. clouds;80;65;SSE;7;55%;100%;6
Midland;Mostly cloudy;81;58;W;6;25%;5%;5
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;81;58;W;6;25%;5%;5
Midlothian;Turning cloudy, warm;81;63;SE;6;66%;71%;4
Mineola;Inc. clouds;82;64;SSE;7;58%;90%;5
Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;77;57;ENE;7;41%;84%;5
Mount Pleasant;Inc. clouds;80;61;ENE;6;54%;80%;5
Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;83;65;SSE;7;66%;73%;3
New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;S;9;74%;73%;3
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;79;59;SW;10;30%;5%;3
Orange;A shower or t-storm;79;67;S;7;82%;67%;2
Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;SE;10;86%;71%;3
Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;S;6;65%;73%;2
Pampa;Sun and some clouds;69;45;SSE;10;35%;2%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;70;43;SE;8;36%;3%;5
Paris;Inc. clouds;75;59;ENE;5;55%;65%;6
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;80;55;W;11;27%;4%;3
Perryton;Partial sunshine;70;44;SSE;10;43%;1%;5
Plainview;Periods of sun;70;44;SE;8;32%;3%;4
Pleasanton;Decreasing clouds;87;66;SE;5;70%;44%;4
Port Aransas;Spotty showers;74;69;SE;8;94%;70%;2
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;80;70;SE;11;81%;33%;2
Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;SSE;10;84%;75%;3
Randolph AFB;Clearing;85;65;SE;8;70%;56%;3
Robstown;Clouds and sun;82;68;SE;10;80%;44%;3
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;77;68;SE;8;89%;44%;2
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;62;SSE;9;55%;55%;5
San Angelo;Clouds and sun, warm;86;57;WNW;11;41%;16%;5
San Antonio;Decreasing clouds;86;67;SSE;7;71%;44%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Decreasing clouds;88;69;SE;6;67%;44%;4
San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;S;10;70%;81%;3
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;75;52;SW;6;27%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Inc. clouds;75;58;NE;7;44%;85%;6
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;77;54;E;5;33%;10%;5
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;85;58;SSW;13;46%;42%;4
Stephenville;A p.m. t-storm;80;60;ESE;6;52%;82%;3
Sulphur Springs;Inc. clouds;79;63;E;7;53%;80%;5
Sweetwater;Considerable clouds;80;56;ENE;6;33%;32%;3
Temple;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;SSE;12;74%;82%;4
Terrell;Inc. clouds;81;64;SSE;7;54%;97%;5
Tyler;Variable clouds;82;65;SSE;8;60%;66%;2
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;64;E;5;69%;44%;5
Vernon;Not as warm;71;50;ENE;9;35%;27%;3
Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;SSE;10;82%;66%;3
Waco;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;SE;10;73%;82%;4
Weslaco;Low clouds breaking;88;71;SE;8;66%;34%;7
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;SSE;8;82%;66%;3
Wichita Falls;Not as warm;72;51;E;10;40%;66%;4
Wink;Clearing;80;54;W;11;20%;3%;5
Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;91;68;SE;6;64%;24%;6
_____
_____
