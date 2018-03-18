TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;W;17;53%;10%;7
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;81;47;W;17;50%;10%;7
Alice;Mainly cloudy;90;66;SE;6;67%;36%;3
Alpine;Partly sunny, breezy;75;43;WNW;16;26%;0%;8
Amarillo;Becoming very windy;73;40;WSW;23;34%;56%;6
Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;S;7;78%;81%;2
Arlington;A t-storm in spots;81;56;SW;13;58%;45%;5
Austin;Clouds and sun;89;60;S;4;57%;33%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;88;59;S;7;65%;33%;6
Bay;Areas of morning fog;82;66;SSE;6;80%;66%;2
Beaumont;Fog in the morning;82;68;SSW;7;79%;74%;2
Beeville;Variable cloudiness;85;67;SSE;5;76%;61%;3
Borger;Blowing dust;74;41;WSW;21;34%;27%;6
Bowie;A t-storm in spots;75;51;WSW;15;71%;44%;6
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;84;53;WSW;13;47%;18%;7
Brenham;A shower or t-storm;84;64;S;5;71%;69%;3
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;77;52;SW;13;71%;44%;6
Brownsville;Fog in the morning;89;70;SSE;8;76%;28%;4
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;84;49;WSW;14;45%;12%;7
Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;87;53;SW;8;45%;15%;6
Canadian;A p.m. thunderstorm;73;44;SW;17;44%;83%;6
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;90;58;S;6;51%;44%;7
Childress;Showers around;75;47;W;14;57%;61%;6
Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;81;53;SW;14;62%;43%;5
College Station;A shower or t-storm;82;62;S;7;71%;66%;2
Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;84;52;WSW;13;46%;14%;7
Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;SSW;5;71%;80%;2
Corpus Christi;Areas of morning fog;85;67;SSE;8;78%;44%;2
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;81;56;S;10;64%;48%;3
Cotulla;Warm with some sun;93;62;ESE;5;56%;44%;8
Dalhart;Windy;69;36;W;22;30%;3%;6
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;80;58;SSW;13;66%;46%;4
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;81;58;SSW;13;66%;45%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;81;57;SSW;15;64%;44%;4
Decatur;A t-storm in spots;77;53;SW;16;63%;44%;6
Del Rio;Clouds and sun;91;59;SSE;6;33%;8%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;SE;7;34%;27%;7
Denton;A morning t-storm;78;53;SSW;15;69%;59%;4
Dryden;Variable cloudiness;88;52;NW;14;26%;7%;6
Dumas;Blowing dust;70;37;WSW;19;34%;26%;6
Edinburg;Low clouds breaking;94;71;SE;5;61%;10%;7
El Paso;Windy;68;43;WNW;19;25%;0%;7
Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;S;6;76%;80%;2
Falfurrias;More clouds than sun;92;68;SE;5;65%;30%;3
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;54;S;8;57%;15%;5
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;81;55;SW;15;61%;45%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;80;54;SSW;15;68%;44%;4
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;82;55;SSW;14;63%;45%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;82;53;SSW;14;67%;44%;5
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;86;52;SW;10;39%;28%;7
Gainesville;A morning t-storm;74;51;SSW;15;69%;59%;4
Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;S;8;87%;81%;2
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;85;54;SW;15;52%;43%;7
Georgetown;Sun and clouds;87;56;SSW;7;50%;31%;6
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;82;61;S;5;64%;44%;3
Gilmer;Rain and a t-storm;74;59;S;5;80%;74%;1
Graham;Clouds and sun, warm;82;51;WSW;13;55%;30%;6
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;83;54;SW;13;58%;43%;6
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;80;58;SSW;13;69%;45%;4
Greenville;A morning t-storm;76;55;S;7;64%;66%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;63;37;WNW;33;31%;0%;7
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;84;53;WSW;14;49%;28%;7
Harlingen;Areas of morning fog;91;70;SSE;9;71%;28%;4
Hearne;A shower or t-storm;82;57;S;6;66%;66%;3
Hebbronville;Warm with some sun;92;67;SE;4;65%;31%;6
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;77;61;SSW;6;74%;55%;2
Hereford;Windy;72;40;W;22;30%;4%;6
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;82;52;SSW;13;62%;44%;4
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;92;57;ESE;7;50%;32%;7
Houston;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;SSW;6;72%;81%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;83;67;S;6;79%;80%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;S;5;71%;81%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;83;65;S;3;77%;80%;2
Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;S;6;77%;80%;2
Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;S;4;73%;80%;2
Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;S;6;70%;80%;2
Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;S;6;73%;81%;2
Huntsville;A shower or t-storm;82;64;SSW;5;71%;66%;2
Ingleside;Low clouds and fog;79;69;SSE;5;84%;36%;3
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;77;61;SSW;5;72%;55%;2
Jasper;A t-storm in spots;81;65;S;5;74%;55%;2
Junction;Inc. clouds;86;50;SW;15;41%;27%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sunshine;90;61;SE;5;56%;44%;7
Kerrville;Clouds and sun, warm;87;52;WSW;10;40%;29%;7
Killeen;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;54;S;8;57%;15%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;55;S;8;59%;30%;5
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;89;68;SE;6;71%;33%;4
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;84;64;S;5;67%;44%;3
Lago Vista;Warm with some sun;87;57;S;6;58%;31%;6
Lancaster;A morning t-storm;80;55;SSW;15;62%;66%;4
Laredo;A shower in the a.m.;95;67;SE;6;48%;60%;7
Llano;Sun and clouds;89;51;WSW;13;42%;27%;6
Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;61;S;6;78%;67%;1
Lubbock;Becoming very windy;75;43;W;22;30%;8%;7
Lufkin;Showers and t-storms;83;63;S;6;76%;82%;2
Mcallen;Low clouds breaking;96;72;SSE;6;63%;10%;7
Mcgregor;A shower or t-storm;83;53;S;9;70%;58%;4
Mckinney;A morning t-storm;75;55;SSW;14;77%;62%;3
Mesquite;A morning t-storm;79;57;SSW;15;65%;66%;4
Midland;Blowing dust;80;46;W;17;27%;7%;7
Midland Airpark;Blowing dust;80;46;W;17;27%;7%;7
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;80;54;SSW;13;73%;44%;5
Mineola;A morning t-storm;76;57;S;6;74%;66%;2
Mineral Wells;Warm with some sun;81;52;SW;13;61%;30%;6
Mount Pleasant;Rain and a t-storm;71;55;S;6;81%;74%;2
Nacogdoches;A shower or t-storm;79;62;SSW;6;78%;66%;2
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun, warm;88;60;S;7;56%;44%;7
Odessa;Blowing dust;78;46;W;17;24%;7%;7
Orange;Fog in the morning;81;68;SSW;7;76%;55%;2
Palacios;Fog in the morning;79;66;SSE;7;86%;66%;2
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;79;59;S;5;68%;55%;2
Pampa;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;41;WSW;19;39%;43%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. thunderstorm;72;40;WSW;21;44%;78%;6
Paris;Rain and a t-storm;68;53;SSE;8;75%;75%;2
Pecos;Becoming very windy;81;45;WNW;17;22%;6%;7
Perryton;A p.m. thunderstorm;74;41;SW;21;40%;80%;6
Plainview;Becoming very windy;73;40;W;21;37%;27%;6
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;58;SSE;4;54%;58%;6
Port Aransas;Areas of morning fog;75;68;S;6;95%;44%;3
Port Isabel;Low clouds;82;70;SSE;8;85%;28%;2
Port Lavaca;Areas of morning fog;80;68;S;8;81%;66%;2
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;89;60;SSE;6;58%;44%;7
Robstown;Rather cloudy, humid;86;67;SE;6;76%;35%;3
Rockport;Fog in the morning;77;68;S;6;87%;44%;2
Rocksprings;Inc. clouds;83;52;W;14;39%;9%;7
San Angelo;Decreasing clouds;84;47;W;16;34%;9%;7
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;90;62;S;6;53%;44%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Sun and clouds;92;62;SE;5;54%;44%;7
San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;88;58;S;7;54%;44%;6
Seminole;Windy;74;40;W;21;26%;6%;7
Sherman-Denison;A morning t-storm;73;53;S;8;76%;60%;2
Snyder;Decreasing clouds;80;46;W;17;38%;7%;7
Sonora;Clouds and sun, warm;84;49;W;15;35%;9%;7
Stephenville;Partly sunny;82;51;SW;13;58%;17%;6
Sulphur Springs;Rain and a t-storm;75;56;S;7;76%;74%;2
Sweetwater;Decreasing clouds;81;49;W;17;36%;8%;7
Temple;A t-storm in spots;86;54;S;11;65%;44%;4
Terrell;A morning t-storm;77;54;S;7;68%;66%;3
Tyler;A t-storm in spots;77;60;SSW;7;71%;55%;2
Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;89;56;NE;6;50%;16%;7
Vernon;Clouds and sunshine;78;52;WSW;13;48%;41%;6
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;84;67;S;7;77%;66%;2
Waco;A shower or t-storm;84;53;S;17;64%;58%;4
Weslaco;Low clouds breaking;92;70;SE;6;64%;10%;7
Wharton;Cloudy;82;67;S;5;77%;66%;2
Wichita Falls;A shower in the a.m.;74;51;WSW;15;64%;58%;6
Wink;Windy;80;40;WNW;20;25%;7%;7
Zapata;Warm with some sun;95;68;SE;5;56%;24%;8
