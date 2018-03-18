TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 20, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Not as warm;69;39;N;21;27%;5%;7

Abilene Dyess;Not as warm;71;37;NNE;21;28%;5%;7

Alice;Turning sunny;90;52;NNW;13;42%;17%;8

Alpine;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;36;WNW;13;16%;0%;8

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;29;NNE;21;52%;10%;5

Angleton;Turning sunny;85;52;NW;10;49%;23%;7

Arlington;Sunny and breezy;75;46;NNW;14;32%;3%;7

Austin;Mostly sunny;82;50;NNW;10;23%;7%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;48;NNW;14;27%;5%;7

Bay;Turning sunny;84;51;NW;10;53%;44%;7

Beaumont;Turning sunny;85;53;WNW;10;46%;20%;7

Beeville;Turning sunny;86;52;NW;10;44%;19%;8

Borger;Sunshine and cooler;55;30;N;20;54%;14%;5

Bowie;Not as warm;69;40;NNW;18;35%;4%;5

Breckenridge;Not as warm;73;42;N;15;31%;4%;7

Brenham;Sunny and less humid;81;51;NW;10;40%;14%;7

Bridgeport;Increasingly windy;71;41;NNW;17;34%;3%;6

Brownsville;Turning sunny;89;61;E;8;66%;9%;7

Brownwood;Partly sunny;75;42;N;12;31%;4%;7

Burnet;Not as warm;79;46;NNW;11;24%;5%;7

Canadian;Rain and drizzle;55;31;NNW;20;64%;55%;3

Castroville;Mostly sunny;85;49;NNW;10;24%;4%;7

Childress;Increasingly windy;64;36;N;23;38%;5%;4

Cleburne;Sunny and breezy;75;44;NNW;15;41%;4%;7

College Station;Sunny and breezy;79;50;NNW;14;37%;13%;7

Comanche;Not as warm;75;42;N;14;31%;4%;7

Conroe;Sunshine, less humid;83;51;NW;10;37%;30%;7

Corpus Christi;Turning sunny;89;54;SSW;11;53%;26%;8

Corsicana;Sunny and breezy;76;46;NNW;14;40%;5%;7

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;51;NNW;15;23%;8%;8

Dalhart;Increasingly windy;54;26;NNE;27;41%;14%;6

Dallas Love;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;48;NNW;17;31%;4%;6

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and breezy;75;47;NNW;17;32%;4%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;47;NNW;20;29%;4%;6

Decatur;Partly sunny;72;42;NNW;14;32%;3%;6

Del Rio;Increasingly windy;83;52;NNW;17;17%;3%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Increasingly windy;84;50;NNW;18;16%;2%;7

Denton;Breezy with sunshine;74;44;NNW;17;41%;4%;6

Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;45;NNW;14;14%;2%;7

Dumas;Increasingly windy;53;26;NNE;23;56%;14%;5

Edinburg;Turning sunny;94;61;ESE;9;43%;26%;7

El Paso;Mostly sunny;67;41;WNW;10;19%;0%;7

Ellington;Turning sunny;84;55;NW;11;47%;31%;7

Falfurrias;Turning sunny;91;55;NW;9;38%;17%;8

Fort Hood;Sunshine and breezy;78;45;N;17;25%;4%;7

Fort Worth;Sunny and breezy;76;45;NNW;16;34%;3%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and breezy;75;44;NNW;18;32%;3%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;77;46;NNW;19;29%;3%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Increasingly windy;75;45;NNW;17;32%;4%;7

Fredericksburg;Not as warm;77;43;NNW;14;25%;3%;7

Gainesville;Partly sunny, breezy;71;41;NW;15;38%;5%;6

Galveston;Turning sunny;83;58;WNW;11;56%;32%;7

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;77;45;NNW;12;33%;3%;7

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;48;NNW;14;29%;4%;7

Giddings;Sunshine, less humid;79;49;NNW;9;34%;30%;7

Gilmer;Nice with sunshine;75;46;NW;10;41%;14%;7

Graham;Not as warm;72;41;NNW;15;36%;4%;6

Granbury;Partly sunny, breezy;76;45;NNW;14;37%;4%;7

Grand Prairie;Sunny, breezy, nice;76;47;NNW;14;33%;4%;7

Greenville;Sunny and breezy;76;46;NW;14;39%;7%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;61;40;WNW;30;16%;0%;7

Hamilton;Breezy with sunshine;76;43;N;14;32%;3%;7

Harlingen;Turning sunny;93;59;SE;11;61%;8%;7

Hearne;Sunshine, less humid;78;47;NNW;10;41%;13%;7

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;88;54;NNW;10;32%;40%;8

Henderson;Sunny and less humid;78;48;NW;12;38%;15%;7

Hereford;Sunshine and cooler;59;26;NE;19;42%;7%;5

Hillsboro;Sunny and breezy;75;45;NNW;14;39%;4%;7

Hondo;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;51;NNW;15;18%;4%;7

Houston;Turning sunny;85;54;NW;9;38%;30%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Turning sunny;83;53;NW;14;45%;30%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Turning sunny;85;55;NW;11;39%;30%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Turning sunny;85;51;NW;8;47%;30%;7

Houston Clover;Turning sunny;85;53;NW;11;46%;31%;7

Houston Hooks;Turning sunny;84;52;NW;11;42%;16%;7

Houston Hull;Turning sunny;86;52;NW;14;41%;19%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Turning sunny;86;53;NW;14;41%;17%;7

Huntsville;Sunny and less humid;81;49;NW;9;39%;14%;7

Ingleside;Showers around;87;58;SW;7;55%;61%;8

Jacksonville;Sunshine, less humid;76;47;NW;10;35%;14%;7

Jasper;Mostly sunny;84;49;WNW;9;41%;29%;7

Junction;Not as warm;77;42;NNW;15;20%;2%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;51;N;13;21%;4%;7

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;43;NNW;14;24%;3%;7

Killeen;Sunshine and breezy;78;45;N;17;25%;4%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;46;N;17;26%;4%;7

Kingsville Nas;Turning sunny;91;55;ESE;11;47%;25%;8

La Grange;Sunshine, less humid;82;51;NNW;9;40%;14%;7

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;48;N;14;24%;5%;7

Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;75;46;NNW;16;34%;5%;7

Laredo;Mostly sunny;89;56;NNE;13;23%;14%;8

Llano;Not as warm;79;44;NNW;11;26%;4%;7

Longview;Breezy with sunshine;77;48;NW;14;40%;15%;7

Lubbock;Partly sunny, cooler;64;33;NNE;19;34%;3%;7

Lufkin;Sunny and less humid;83;49;NW;11;45%;19%;7

Mcallen;Turning sunny;96;62;SSE;10;54%;11%;7

Mcgregor;Sunny and breezy;76;46;N;15;36%;3%;7

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;45;NNW;19;37%;6%;6

Mesquite;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;46;NNW;16;38%;5%;7

Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;39;N;18;13%;0%;7

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;39;N;18;13%;0%;7

Midlothian;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;45;NNW;17;36%;4%;7

Mineola;Sunny and breezy;76;46;NW;13;37%;14%;7

Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;74;41;NNW;19;29%;3%;7

Mount Pleasant;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;47;NW;13;42%;20%;6

Nacogdoches;Sunshine, less humid;79;46;NW;12;43%;17%;7

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;83;49;NNW;11;27%;5%;7

Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;39;N;15;19%;0%;7

Orange;Turning sunny;84;52;WNW;9;45%;32%;7

Palacios;Turning sunny;85;52;NW;11;54%;23%;7

Palestine;Sunny and less humid;76;47;NW;10;37%;13%;7

Pampa;Sunshine and cooler;54;30;N;23;60%;27%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;54;29;N;23;50%;16%;4

Paris;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;44;NW;14;49%;21%;6

Pecos;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;37;WNW;14;18%;0%;7

Perryton;Cooler with some sun;52;28;N;23;65%;28%;4

Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;59;28;NNE;19;46%;4%;5

Pleasanton;Sunny and less humid;86;48;NW;8;24%;4%;7

Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;80;61;WSW;8;57%;56%;8

Port Isabel;Turning sunny;84;63;E;8;70%;9%;7

Port Lavaca;Turning sunny;84;53;NNW;10;52%;43%;7

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;49;N;14;23%;4%;7

Robstown;Turning sunny;88;54;NNW;10;48%;26%;8

Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;83;58;W;8;46%;56%;8

Rocksprings;Not as warm;74;43;NNW;14;24%;0%;7

San Angelo;Increasingly windy;76;38;NNE;19;18%;2%;7

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;85;52;NNW;10;23%;4%;7

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;88;52;NNW;11;21%;4%;7

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;48;NNW;14;27%;27%;7

Seminole;Mostly sunny;68;30;NE;14;25%;2%;7

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;70;42;NNW;19;40%;8%;6

Snyder;Not as warm;69;38;NNE;14;29%;4%;7

Sonora;Sunny and breezy;75;40;N;16;22%;2%;7

Stephenville;Increasingly windy;74;42;N;17;28%;5%;7

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and breezy;74;46;NW;15;40%;15%;6

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;72;40;NNE;14;27%;4%;7

Temple;Sunny and breezy;77;46;N;17;30%;4%;7

Terrell;Sunshine and breezy;75;46;NNW;14;40%;6%;7

Tyler;Breezy with sunshine;77;47;NW;14;37%;14%;7

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;82;46;NNW;10;25%;2%;7

Vernon;Increasingly windy;68;40;N;21;40%;5%;4

Victoria;Turning sunny;85;51;NNW;11;43%;19%;7

Waco;Breezy with sunshine;78;46;NNW;17;34%;3%;7

Weslaco;Turning sunny;92;59;SE;8;45%;26%;7

Wharton;Turning sunny;84;50;NW;10;49%;30%;7

Wichita Falls;Increasingly windy;66;39;NNW;21;38%;4%;6

Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;35;NNW;15;13%;0%;7

Zapata;Sunshine, less humid;91;56;N;9;30%;14%;8

