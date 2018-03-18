TX Forecast
Updated 1:04 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Not as warm;69;39;N;21;27%;5%;7
Abilene Dyess;Not as warm;71;37;NNE;21;28%;5%;7
Alice;Turning sunny;90;52;NNW;13;42%;17%;8
Alpine;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;36;WNW;13;16%;0%;8
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;29;NNE;21;52%;10%;5
Angleton;Turning sunny;85;52;NW;10;49%;23%;7
Arlington;Sunny and breezy;75;46;NNW;14;32%;3%;7
Austin;Mostly sunny;82;50;NNW;10;23%;7%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;48;NNW;14;27%;5%;7
Bay;Turning sunny;84;51;NW;10;53%;44%;7
Beaumont;Turning sunny;85;53;WNW;10;46%;20%;7
Beeville;Turning sunny;86;52;NW;10;44%;19%;8
Borger;Sunshine and cooler;55;30;N;20;54%;14%;5
Bowie;Not as warm;69;40;NNW;18;35%;4%;5
Breckenridge;Not as warm;73;42;N;15;31%;4%;7
Brenham;Sunny and less humid;81;51;NW;10;40%;14%;7
Bridgeport;Increasingly windy;71;41;NNW;17;34%;3%;6
Brownsville;Turning sunny;89;61;E;8;66%;9%;7
Brownwood;Partly sunny;75;42;N;12;31%;4%;7
Burnet;Not as warm;79;46;NNW;11;24%;5%;7
Canadian;Rain and drizzle;55;31;NNW;20;64%;55%;3
Castroville;Mostly sunny;85;49;NNW;10;24%;4%;7
Childress;Increasingly windy;64;36;N;23;38%;5%;4
Cleburne;Sunny and breezy;75;44;NNW;15;41%;4%;7
College Station;Sunny and breezy;79;50;NNW;14;37%;13%;7
Comanche;Not as warm;75;42;N;14;31%;4%;7
Conroe;Sunshine, less humid;83;51;NW;10;37%;30%;7
Corpus Christi;Turning sunny;89;54;SSW;11;53%;26%;8
Corsicana;Sunny and breezy;76;46;NNW;14;40%;5%;7
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;51;NNW;15;23%;8%;8
Dalhart;Increasingly windy;54;26;NNE;27;41%;14%;6
Dallas Love;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;48;NNW;17;31%;4%;6
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and breezy;75;47;NNW;17;32%;4%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;47;NNW;20;29%;4%;6
Decatur;Partly sunny;72;42;NNW;14;32%;3%;6
Del Rio;Increasingly windy;83;52;NNW;17;17%;3%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Increasingly windy;84;50;NNW;18;16%;2%;7
Denton;Breezy with sunshine;74;44;NNW;17;41%;4%;6
Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;45;NNW;14;14%;2%;7
Dumas;Increasingly windy;53;26;NNE;23;56%;14%;5
Edinburg;Turning sunny;94;61;ESE;9;43%;26%;7
El Paso;Mostly sunny;67;41;WNW;10;19%;0%;7
Ellington;Turning sunny;84;55;NW;11;47%;31%;7
Falfurrias;Turning sunny;91;55;NW;9;38%;17%;8
Fort Hood;Sunshine and breezy;78;45;N;17;25%;4%;7
Fort Worth;Sunny and breezy;76;45;NNW;16;34%;3%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and breezy;75;44;NNW;18;32%;3%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;77;46;NNW;19;29%;3%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Increasingly windy;75;45;NNW;17;32%;4%;7
Fredericksburg;Not as warm;77;43;NNW;14;25%;3%;7
Gainesville;Partly sunny, breezy;71;41;NW;15;38%;5%;6
Galveston;Turning sunny;83;58;WNW;11;56%;32%;7
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;77;45;NNW;12;33%;3%;7
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;48;NNW;14;29%;4%;7
Giddings;Sunshine, less humid;79;49;NNW;9;34%;30%;7
Gilmer;Nice with sunshine;75;46;NW;10;41%;14%;7
Graham;Not as warm;72;41;NNW;15;36%;4%;6
Granbury;Partly sunny, breezy;76;45;NNW;14;37%;4%;7
Grand Prairie;Sunny, breezy, nice;76;47;NNW;14;33%;4%;7
Greenville;Sunny and breezy;76;46;NW;14;39%;7%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;61;40;WNW;30;16%;0%;7
Hamilton;Breezy with sunshine;76;43;N;14;32%;3%;7
Harlingen;Turning sunny;93;59;SE;11;61%;8%;7
Hearne;Sunshine, less humid;78;47;NNW;10;41%;13%;7
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;88;54;NNW;10;32%;40%;8
Henderson;Sunny and less humid;78;48;NW;12;38%;15%;7
Hereford;Sunshine and cooler;59;26;NE;19;42%;7%;5
Hillsboro;Sunny and breezy;75;45;NNW;14;39%;4%;7
Hondo;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;51;NNW;15;18%;4%;7
Houston;Turning sunny;85;54;NW;9;38%;30%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);Turning sunny;83;53;NW;14;45%;30%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Turning sunny;85;55;NW;11;39%;30%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;Turning sunny;85;51;NW;8;47%;30%;7
Houston Clover;Turning sunny;85;53;NW;11;46%;31%;7
Houston Hooks;Turning sunny;84;52;NW;11;42%;16%;7
Houston Hull;Turning sunny;86;52;NW;14;41%;19%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Turning sunny;86;53;NW;14;41%;17%;7
Huntsville;Sunny and less humid;81;49;NW;9;39%;14%;7
Ingleside;Showers around;87;58;SW;7;55%;61%;8
Jacksonville;Sunshine, less humid;76;47;NW;10;35%;14%;7
Jasper;Mostly sunny;84;49;WNW;9;41%;29%;7
Junction;Not as warm;77;42;NNW;15;20%;2%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;51;N;13;21%;4%;7
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;43;NNW;14;24%;3%;7
Killeen;Sunshine and breezy;78;45;N;17;25%;4%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;46;N;17;26%;4%;7
Kingsville Nas;Turning sunny;91;55;ESE;11;47%;25%;8
La Grange;Sunshine, less humid;82;51;NNW;9;40%;14%;7
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;48;N;14;24%;5%;7
Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;75;46;NNW;16;34%;5%;7
Laredo;Mostly sunny;89;56;NNE;13;23%;14%;8
Llano;Not as warm;79;44;NNW;11;26%;4%;7
Longview;Breezy with sunshine;77;48;NW;14;40%;15%;7
Lubbock;Partly sunny, cooler;64;33;NNE;19;34%;3%;7
Lufkin;Sunny and less humid;83;49;NW;11;45%;19%;7
Mcallen;Turning sunny;96;62;SSE;10;54%;11%;7
Mcgregor;Sunny and breezy;76;46;N;15;36%;3%;7
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;45;NNW;19;37%;6%;6
Mesquite;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;46;NNW;16;38%;5%;7
Midland;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;39;N;18;13%;0%;7
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;39;N;18;13%;0%;7
Midlothian;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;45;NNW;17;36%;4%;7
Mineola;Sunny and breezy;76;46;NW;13;37%;14%;7
Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;74;41;NNW;19;29%;3%;7
Mount Pleasant;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;47;NW;13;42%;20%;6
Nacogdoches;Sunshine, less humid;79;46;NW;12;43%;17%;7
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;83;49;NNW;11;27%;5%;7
Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;39;N;15;19%;0%;7
Orange;Turning sunny;84;52;WNW;9;45%;32%;7
Palacios;Turning sunny;85;52;NW;11;54%;23%;7
Palestine;Sunny and less humid;76;47;NW;10;37%;13%;7
Pampa;Sunshine and cooler;54;30;N;23;60%;27%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;54;29;N;23;50%;16%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;44;NW;14;49%;21%;6
Pecos;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;37;WNW;14;18%;0%;7
Perryton;Cooler with some sun;52;28;N;23;65%;28%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;59;28;NNE;19;46%;4%;5
Pleasanton;Sunny and less humid;86;48;NW;8;24%;4%;7
Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;80;61;WSW;8;57%;56%;8
Port Isabel;Turning sunny;84;63;E;8;70%;9%;7
Port Lavaca;Turning sunny;84;53;NNW;10;52%;43%;7
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;49;N;14;23%;4%;7
Robstown;Turning sunny;88;54;NNW;10;48%;26%;8
Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;83;58;W;8;46%;56%;8
Rocksprings;Not as warm;74;43;NNW;14;24%;0%;7
San Angelo;Increasingly windy;76;38;NNE;19;18%;2%;7
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;85;52;NNW;10;23%;4%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;88;52;NNW;11;21%;4%;7
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;48;NNW;14;27%;27%;7
Seminole;Mostly sunny;68;30;NE;14;25%;2%;7
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;70;42;NNW;19;40%;8%;6
Snyder;Not as warm;69;38;NNE;14;29%;4%;7
Sonora;Sunny and breezy;75;40;N;16;22%;2%;7
Stephenville;Increasingly windy;74;42;N;17;28%;5%;7
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and breezy;74;46;NW;15;40%;15%;6
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;72;40;NNE;14;27%;4%;7
Temple;Sunny and breezy;77;46;N;17;30%;4%;7
Terrell;Sunshine and breezy;75;46;NNW;14;40%;6%;7
Tyler;Breezy with sunshine;77;47;NW;14;37%;14%;7
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;82;46;NNW;10;25%;2%;7
Vernon;Increasingly windy;68;40;N;21;40%;5%;4
Victoria;Turning sunny;85;51;NNW;11;43%;19%;7
Waco;Breezy with sunshine;78;46;NNW;17;34%;3%;7
Weslaco;Turning sunny;92;59;SE;8;45%;26%;7
Wharton;Turning sunny;84;50;NW;10;49%;30%;7
Wichita Falls;Increasingly windy;66;39;NNW;21;38%;4%;6
Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;35;NNW;15;13%;0%;7
Zapata;Sunshine, less humid;91;56;N;9;30%;14%;8
