TX Forecast
Updated 9:04 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny;66;44;ESE;10;45%;0%;7
Abilene Dyess;Brilliant sunshine;68;41;ESE;9;45%;0%;7
Alice;Sunny, not as warm;81;53;ESE;11;36%;1%;8
Alpine;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;SE;5;21%;0%;8
Amarillo;Sunny;65;35;SE;7;38%;0%;6
Angleton;Not as warm;74;45;N;14;46%;1%;7
Arlington;Not as warm;67;44;NNE;12;41%;0%;7
Austin;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;NNE;9;34%;1%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and breezy;75;45;NE;14;41%;1%;7
Bay;Sunny, not as warm;75;46;N;13;47%;1%;8
Beaumont;Not as warm;72;45;NNW;11;48%;1%;7
Beeville;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;E;10;44%;1%;8
Borger;Mostly sunny;66;38;SSE;5;38%;2%;6
Bowie;Mostly sunny;64;40;ENE;12;47%;0%;6
Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;SE;8;40%;0%;7
Brenham;Sunny, not as warm;71;44;N;10;52%;0%;7
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;65;38;N;11;47%;0%;7
Brownsville;Not as warm;80;58;ENE;11;53%;3%;8
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;E;8;42%;0%;7
Burnet;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;ENE;8;38%;0%;7
Canadian;Mostly sunny;67;35;SSE;8;43%;2%;6
Castroville;Sunny and nice;79;46;E;7;36%;0%;8
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;SSE;9;38%;0%;6
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;66;43;NNE;12;50%;0%;7
College Station;Not as warm;70;47;NNE;15;46%;0%;7
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;E;9;43%;0%;7
Conroe;Not as warm;71;42;NNW;10;49%;1%;7
Corpus Christi;Sunny and nice;79;57;ESE;14;42%;1%;8
Corsicana;Not as warm;66;43;NNW;12;54%;1%;7
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;ESE;8;33%;0%;8
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;64;27;E;9;37%;0%;6
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;47;N;15;44%;0%;7
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;45;NNW;15;45%;0%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;46;NW;18;41%;0%;7
Decatur;Mostly sunny;65;42;ENE;9;46%;0%;7
Del Rio;Sunny and beautiful;79;52;SE;5;33%;0%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;SE;5;33%;0%;8
Denton;Mostly sunny;66;40;NNE;13;49%;0%;7
Dryden;Sunny and nice;75;47;ESE;6;34%;0%;8
Dumas;Mostly sunny;63;31;ESE;9;42%;0%;6
Edinburg;Plenty of sun;85;57;E;9;37%;3%;8
El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;ESE;5;15%;0%;7
Ellington;Not as warm;73;51;N;14;42%;1%;7
Falfurrias;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;ESE;7;39%;1%;8
Fort Hood;Sunny and nice;69;43;NNE;14;40%;1%;7
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;67;45;NE;11;43%;0%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;68;40;NNW;14;45%;0%;7
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;46;NW;16;41%;0%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Not as warm;67;41;NNW;14;47%;0%;7
Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;E;9;41%;0%;7
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;64;38;ENE;11;46%;0%;6
Galveston;Not as warm;72;59;NNW;18;48%;1%;7
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;ENE;10;46%;1%;7
Georgetown;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;ENE;10;39%;1%;7
Giddings;Sunny, not as warm;70;41;NE;8;48%;0%;7
Gilmer;Partly sunny, cooler;63;40;NW;10;55%;0%;7
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;SE;8;45%;0%;7
Granbury;Sunshine;68;40;ENE;9;46%;0%;7
Grand Prairie;Not as warm;66;47;NNE;11;45%;0%;7
Greenville;Not as warm;65;39;NNW;11;48%;0%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and breezy;66;49;SE;19;16%;0%;7
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;E;10;45%;0%;7
Harlingen;Sunlit, not as warm;81;56;E;14;47%;3%;8
Hearne;Not as warm;68;41;N;10;53%;0%;7
Hebbronville;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;ESE;7;35%;0%;8
Henderson;Partly sunny, cooler;65;40;NW;11;52%;0%;7
Hereford;Sunshine;67;33;S;8;38%;0%;6
Hillsboro;Not as warm;67;43;N;12;48%;0%;7
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;ENE;10;32%;0%;8
Houston;Not as warm;73;51;N;11;45%;1%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);Not as warm;73;50;N;15;45%;1%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;N;13;39%;1%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;Not as warm;73;46;N;11;45%;1%;7
Houston Clover;Not as warm;74;49;N;13;44%;1%;7
Houston Hooks;Not as warm;73;48;N;12;44%;1%;7
Houston Hull;Not as warm;75;49;NNE;15;41%;1%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Not as warm;74;49;N;14;43%;1%;7
Huntsville;Not as warm;69;44;NNW;8;51%;0%;7
Ingleside;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;ENE;11;42%;2%;8
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, cooler;65;41;NNW;9;51%;0%;7
Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;69;43;NW;11;53%;2%;7
Junction;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;E;7;38%;0%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and beautiful;78;49;ENE;9;34%;0%;7
Kerrville;Sunshine and nice;73;42;E;8;39%;0%;7
Killeen;Sunny and nice;69;43;NNE;14;40%;1%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny, not as warm;71;44;NNE;13;41%;1%;7
Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;ESE;12;37%;1%;8
La Grange;Not as warm;72;44;NE;8;53%;0%;7
Lago Vista;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;NE;10;38%;1%;7
Lancaster;Not as warm;66;42;N;12;44%;0%;7
Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;83;56;ESE;8;36%;0%;8
Llano;Sunshine, pleasant;72;40;E;7;41%;0%;7
Longview;Partly sunny, cooler;65;41;NW;12;53%;0%;7
Lubbock;Plenty of sun;67;40;S;6;34%;0%;7
Lufkin;Not as warm;70;43;NW;12;48%;0%;7
Mcallen;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;ESE;11;36%;3%;8
Mcgregor;Sunny, not as warm;68;41;N;15;49%;1%;7
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;40;NNW;16;52%;0%;7
Mesquite;Not as warm;65;43;N;12;48%;0%;7
Midland;Sunny and beautiful;73;48;SE;3;32%;0%;7
Midland Airpark;Sunny and beautiful;73;48;SE;3;32%;0%;7
Midlothian;Not as warm;66;41;NNW;15;50%;0%;7
Mineola;Partly sunny, cooler;64;40;NW;12;52%;0%;7
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;ENE;14;44%;0%;7
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, cooler;63;38;NW;12;52%;2%;7
Nacogdoches;Not as warm;66;39;NW;12;55%;0%;7
New Braunfels;Sunny and beautiful;76;44;E;10;39%;0%;7
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;70;47;SSE;6;32%;0%;7
Orange;Partly sunny, cooler;71;44;NNW;10;49%;1%;7
Palacios;Sunny, not as warm;74;50;NNE;16;49%;1%;8
Palestine;Not as warm;66;42;NNW;10;53%;0%;7
Pampa;Mostly sunny;64;35;SSE;8;39%;0%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;66;35;ENE;7;41%;2%;6
Paris;Partly sunny, cooler;62;39;NW;14;53%;1%;6
Pecos;Sunny and beautiful;72;39;SE;6;27%;0%;7
Perryton;Mostly sunny;65;34;E;8;44%;0%;6
Plainview;Abundant sunshine;64;36;S;6;41%;0%;7
Pleasanton;Sunny and pleasant;79;45;E;7;36%;0%;8
Port Aransas;Sunny and delightful;73;63;NE;13;53%;2%;8
Port Isabel;Sunlit, not as warm;76;63;ENE;13;59%;3%;8
Port Lavaca;Sunny, not as warm;75;50;NE;12;50%;1%;8
Randolph AFB;Sunny, not as warm;77;47;NE;11;35%;0%;7
Robstown;Sunny and nice;79;54;ESE;11;39%;1%;8
Rockport;Sunny and delightful;76;60;NE;12;49%;1%;8
Rocksprings;Sunshine, pleasant;72;48;ESE;7;39%;0%;8
San Angelo;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;SE;6;37%;0%;7
San Antonio;Sunny and nice;78;48;E;8;36%;0%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;80;51;ENE;9;32%;0%;7
San Marcos;Sunny and nice;75;43;ENE;11;39%;0%;7
Seminole;Brilliant sunshine;68;39;S;5;37%;0%;7
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;64;39;NNW;15;51%;0%;6
Snyder;Brilliant sunshine;67;43;SSE;5;37%;0%;7
Sonora;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;ESE;6;37%;0%;7
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;ENE;12;44%;0%;7
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, cooler;63;41;NNW;15;54%;0%;7
Sweetwater;Sunny;68;47;SE;7;37%;0%;7
Temple;Sunny, not as warm;70;41;NNE;15;45%;2%;7
Terrell;Not as warm;65;41;N;11;50%;0%;7
Tyler;Not as warm;65;42;NNW;11;50%;0%;7
Uvalde;Sunshine and nice;79;47;ESE;5;39%;0%;8
Vernon;Sunny;68;40;SE;9;35%;0%;6
Victoria;Sunny, not as warm;76;48;NE;12;50%;1%;8
Waco;Sunny, not as warm;69;40;N;16;45%;1%;7
Weslaco;Plenty of sunshine;83;56;E;9;40%;2%;8
Wharton;Sunny, not as warm;72;44;N;11;52%;1%;7
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;66;41;SE;12;45%;0%;6
Wink;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;SE;5;30%;0%;7
Zapata;Plenty of sun;84;56;ESE;6;39%;1%;8
_____
_____
