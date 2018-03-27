TX Forecast
Updated 9:04 pm, Monday, March 26, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Showers and t-storms;71;46;NE;8;77%;91%;3
Abilene Dyess;Showers and t-storms;72;46;NNE;8;80%;90%;3
Alice;A passing shower;90;68;SE;16;65%;66%;4
Alpine;A shower in the a.m.;77;41;N;13;31%;66%;4
Amarillo;A few showers;53;37;NE;13;67%;87%;3
Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;81;70;SSE;15;73%;39%;4
Arlington;Strong thunderstorms;73;57;NE;9;81%;86%;2
Austin;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;ESE;7;72%;87%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;SE;13;75%;87%;2
Bay;Periods of sun;81;69;SSE;15;78%;39%;4
Beaumont;Periods of sun;81;70;SSE;11;76%;44%;3
Beeville;Partly sunny;83;71;SE;12;75%;44%;4
Borger;A few showers;52;37;NE;10;66%;72%;3
Bowie;Showers and t-storms;69;47;NE;9;79%;87%;2
Breckenridge;Showers and t-storms;74;52;ENE;8;70%;90%;2
Brenham;Periods of sun;84;70;SSE;9;71%;66%;4
Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;70;49;NE;6;78%;90%;2
Brownsville;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;16;66%;19%;4
Brownwood;Strong thunderstorms;73;57;E;7;81%;89%;2
Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;ESE;7;71%;82%;2
Canadian;Cooler with a shower;51;36;NE;10;73%;73%;2
Castroville;Morning mist, fog;82;68;ESE;8;73%;83%;2
Childress;Showers around;60;39;NNE;11;77%;90%;2
Cleburne;Strong thunderstorms;72;57;NE;10;83%;86%;2
College Station;A shower or t-storm;84;68;SSE;15;69%;82%;2
Comanche;Strong thunderstorms;72;56;ENE;7;80%;89%;2
Conroe;Partly sunny;83;70;SSE;9;68%;44%;4
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;86;72;SE;21;75%;44%;4
Corsicana;A strong t-storm;78;62;NE;14;73%;87%;2
Cotulla;Morning mist, fog;89;69;E;10;66%;59%;8
Dalhart;A few showers;46;28;NE;19;73%;69%;3
Dallas Love;Strong thunderstorms;74;56;NNE;12;79%;85%;2
Dallas Redbird;Strong thunderstorms;73;55;N;13;79%;85%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Strong thunderstorms;74;55;NNE;13;76%;85%;2
Decatur;Strong thunderstorms;68;52;NE;8;81%;89%;2
Del Rio;Mainly cloudy;82;63;E;6;68%;74%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;82;62;ENE;6;70%;66%;3
Denton;Strong thunderstorms;70;54;NE;9;84%;87%;2
Dryden;Not as warm;81;55;E;8;53%;30%;3
Dumas;A few showers;46;33;NE;17;81%;77%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;93;75;SSE;15;58%;32%;7
El Paso;Some sun;67;42;NW;9;33%;25%;8
Ellington;Periods of sun;81;70;SSE;14;72%;44%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;90;72;SE;11;58%;63%;4
Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;76;59;NE;12;79%;85%;2
Fort Worth;Strong thunderstorms;72;57;NE;9;78%;87%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;Strong thunderstorms;71;53;NE;10;80%;86%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Strong thunderstorms;72;54;NE;10;77%;87%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Strong thunderstorms;72;53;NNE;10;83%;86%;2
Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;74;61;SSE;7;74%;82%;2
Gainesville;Strong thunderstorms;68;51;NE;8;80%;90%;2
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;79;70;SSE;14;82%;36%;4
Gatesville;Strong thunderstorms;75;61;NE;9;76%;88%;2
Georgetown;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;ESE;10;65%;87%;2
Giddings;A shower or t-storm;82;66;SSE;9;72%;82%;2
Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;80;60;NNE;9;69%;86%;2
Graham;Showers and t-storms;73;50;ENE;6;77%;87%;2
Granbury;Strong thunderstorms;73;57;ENE;7;80%;86%;2
Grand Prairie;Strong thunderstorms;71;58;NE;10;80%;86%;2
Greenville;Strong thunderstorms;77;57;NE;13;80%;86%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Thundershowers;65;40;WNW;20;40%;62%;7
Hamilton;Strong thunderstorms;72;58;ENE;8;82%;89%;2
Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;94;73;SE;22;63%;24%;4
Hearne;Showers and t-storms;82;66;SSE;9;73%;89%;2
Hebbronville;Periods of sun;91;71;SE;11;61%;70%;6
Henderson;A t-storm in spots;81;65;S;10;67%;80%;2
Hereford;A few showers;59;37;NE;12;58%;72%;3
Hillsboro;Strong thunderstorms;75;60;NE;13;79%;89%;3
Hondo;Morning mist, fog;83;67;E;11;75%;84%;2
Houston;Periods of sun;82;71;SSE;10;73%;44%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun;82;69;SSE;14;76%;44%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;83;69;SSE;13;65%;44%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;10;74%;44%;4
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, breezy;81;69;SSE;14;76%;44%;4
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;85;67;SSE;11;67%;44%;4
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;85;70;SE;15;65%;44%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;84;69;SSE;15;70%;44%;3
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;82;69;SSE;9;70%;76%;2
Ingleside;Partly sunny;82;73;SSE;16;77%;39%;4
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;80;64;S;9;68%;84%;2
Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;83;70;SSE;7;70%;44%;4
Junction;A shower or t-storm;75;59;E;6;78%;91%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Morning mist, fog;81;67;ESE;10;76%;79%;2
Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;75;62;SSE;8;76%;83%;2
Killeen;A strong t-storm;76;59;NE;12;79%;85%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower or t-storm;77;62;NE;13;77%;86%;2
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;SE;18;61%;44%;4
La Grange;Partly sunny;83;69;SSE;9;77%;44%;4
Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;NE;9;79%;85%;2
Lancaster;Strong thunderstorms;74;57;NE;12;78%;89%;2
Laredo;Unseasonably hot;97;73;SSE;9;48%;33%;8
Llano;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;SE;7;68%;92%;2
Longview;A t-storm in spots;81;65;W;11;67%;85%;3
Lubbock;A p.m. t-storm;68;43;NE;11;56%;84%;3
Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;84;66;SSE;14;69%;76%;2
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;94;75;SE;19;62%;32%;8
Mcgregor;Strong thunderstorms;76;60;NE;14;83%;89%;2
Mckinney;Strong thunderstorms;72;52;NNE;13;81%;85%;2
Mesquite;Strong thunderstorms;74;57;NE;13;79%;85%;2
Midland;A p.m. t-storm;78;48;NNE;8;52%;88%;3
Midland Airpark;A p.m. t-storm;78;48;NNE;8;52%;88%;3
Midlothian;Strong thunderstorms;73;54;NNE;12;85%;89%;2
Mineola;A shower or t-storm;79;60;NE;11;67%;87%;3
Mineral Wells;Showers and t-storms;71;48;ENE;9;79%;89%;2
Mount Pleasant;A shower or t-storm;78;59;NE;11;69%;88%;2
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;81;68;SSE;10;69%;76%;2
New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;SE;11;73%;84%;2
Odessa;A p.m. t-storm;76;50;NE;8;49%;85%;3
Orange;Partly sunny;80;70;SSE;11;76%;44%;3
Palacios;Partly sunny;80;70;SE;16;82%;40%;4
Palestine;A shower or t-storm;80;64;SSE;8;72%;88%;2
Pampa;A few showers;51;37;NE;13;66%;83%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A few showers;49;34;NE;13;75%;77%;3
Paris;Rain and a t-storm;74;55;NNE;15;74%;88%;2
Pecos;Clouds and sun;79;47;NW;7;32%;39%;7
Perryton;A few showers;47;35;NNE;12;73%;77%;2
Plainview;Showers around;62;39;NE;9;62%;92%;4
Pleasanton;Morning mist, fog;84;69;ESE;6;67%;59%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;77;72;SE;14;85%;50%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;71;70;SE;15;92%;19%;4
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;80;70;SE;14;80%;44%;4
Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;ESE;11;77%;83%;2
Robstown;Showers around;87;70;SE;18;72%;70%;4
Rockport;Periods of sun;78;71;SE;14;84%;40%;4
Rocksprings;Not as warm;74;60;SSE;9;84%;44%;2
San Angelo;Showers and t-storms;77;51;E;8;67%;89%;4
San Antonio;Morning mist, fog;81;68;SE;9;75%;79%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Morning mist, fog;83;69;ESE;10;71%;79%;2
San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;SE;12;69%;86%;2
Seminole;A p.m. t-storm;72;44;ENE;7;48%;84%;4
Sherman-Denison;Strong thunderstorms;69;48;NNE;11;84%;91%;2
Snyder;Showers and t-storms;70;47;NE;8;61%;88%;3
Sonora;Not as warm;77;58;ESE;10;65%;44%;3
Stephenville;Strong thunderstorms;71;51;E;7;82%;87%;1
Sulphur Springs;Rain and a t-storm;78;57;NE;11;75%;91%;2
Sweetwater;A shower or t-storm;73;49;ENE;8;61%;66%;3
Temple;A strong t-storm;79;62;NE;15;77%;85%;2
Terrell;A strong t-storm;77;58;NE;15;73%;86%;2
Tyler;A shower or t-storm;80;63;NNE;12;66%;86%;2
Uvalde;Not as warm;82;65;NE;7;78%;76%;2
Vernon;Cooler with a shower;66;45;NE;9;62%;86%;2
Victoria;Partly sunny;83;71;SE;12;77%;44%;4
Waco;A strong t-storm;78;59;NE;14;77%;85%;2
Weslaco;Hot with some sun;92;74;SSE;15;58%;31%;8
Wharton;Partly sunny;82;70;SSE;10;78%;44%;4
Wichita Falls;A t-storm, cooler;66;46;NNE;8;82%;87%;3
Wink;Clouds and sun, nice;78;47;E;8;39%;70%;6
Zapata;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;7;54%;59%;9
_____
_____
