Published 5:32 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and warmer;86;60;S;18;30%;3%;10
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;87;62;S;19;23%;5%;10
Alice;Plenty of sun;86;63;SSE;16;47%;3%;10
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;S;12;11%;0%;11
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;86;52;S;16;25%;6%;9
Angleton;Sunny and nice;77;61;S;10;47%;1%;10
Arlington;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;9;45%;1%;9
Austin;Sunshine and nice;83;61;S;8;42%;2%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;83;60;S;13;46%;1%;10
Bay;Sunny and warmer;77;61;S;9;52%;1%;10
Beaumont;Sunny and warmer;76;56;S;6;49%;1%;10
Beeville;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;SSE;11;52%;3%;10
Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;88;57;S;13;22%;6%;9
Bowie;Sunny and warmer;82;57;S;11;35%;2%;9
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;61;S;14;35%;3%;9
Brenham;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;7;51%;1%;10
Bridgeport;Sunny and warmer;83;57;S;9;35%;1%;9
Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;SSE;15;50%;3%;11
Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;86;55;S;12;40%;3%;10
Burnet;Sunny and nice;82;59;S;10;42%;2%;10
Canadian;Partly sunny, warmer;84;57;SSE;13;33%;6%;9
Castroville;Sunny and delightful;85;57;SSE;11;47%;1%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;61;S;14;25%;4%;9
Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;80;57;S;10;52%;1%;9
College Station;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;10;46%;1%;10
Comanche;Sunny and warmer;84;58;S;12;39%;2%;10
Conroe;Sunny and warmer;79;55;S;6;46%;1%;10
Corpus Christi;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;SSE;19;53%;3%;10
Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;78;58;S;8;52%;0%;9
Cotulla;Plenty of sun;89;62;SSE;14;38%;1%;10
Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;85;45;WSW;18;20%;7%;9
Dallas Love;Sunny and warmer;82;61;S;11;36%;1%;9
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;81;60;S;10;37%;1%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine and warmer;83;60;S;12;34%;1%;9
Decatur;Sunny and warmer;80;57;S;8;43%;2%;9
Del Rio;Plenty of sun;89;60;SE;16;34%;5%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, breezy, nice;88;58;SE;17;33%;5%;10
Denton;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;10;45%;1%;9
Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;SE;9;35%;5%;10
Dumas;Partly sunny, warmer;85;50;SSW;16;26%;6%;9
Edinburg;Plenty of sun;86;66;SSE;13;46%;3%;11
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;WSW;11;7%;0%;10
Ellington;Sunny and warmer;77;60;S;7;43%;1%;10
Falfurrias;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;SSE;10;49%;3%;11
Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;82;59;S;13;41%;1%;10
Fort Worth;Sunny and warmer;82;59;S;9;40%;1%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and warmer;83;58;S;10;37%;1%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;84;60;S;12;34%;1%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;82;60;S;10;39%;1%;9
Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;S;12;44%;2%;10
Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;76;56;S;10;44%;2%;9
Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;74;66;S;10;53%;1%;10
Gatesville;Sunny and warmer;81;59;S;10;47%;1%;10
Georgetown;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;10;45%;1%;10
Giddings;Sunny and warmer;79;56;S;7;50%;2%;10
Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;73;54;S;6;49%;0%;9
Graham;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;58;S;9;42%;3%;9
Granbury;Sunny and warmer;84;59;S;9;44%;1%;9
Grand Prairie;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;9;44%;1%;9
Greenville;Sunny and warmer;76;58;S;8;43%;0%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;84;56;W;22;8%;0%;10
Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;82;58;S;12;43%;2%;10
Harlingen;Breezy with sunshine;87;63;SSE;18;46%;3%;11
Hearne;Sunny and warmer;79;57;S;7;56%;1%;10
Hebbronville;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;62;SSE;14;44%;2%;11
Henderson;Sunny and warmer;74;53;S;5;50%;0%;9
Hereford;Partly sunny, warmer;87;50;SSW;12;23%;6%;9
Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;9;49%;1%;9
Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;SE;12;41%;1%;10
Houston;Sunny and warmer;78;58;S;7;46%;1%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and warmer;77;57;S;8;48%;1%;10
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;6;39%;1%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and warmer;77;55;S;5;49%;1%;10
Houston Clover;Sunny and warmer;76;58;S;7;49%;1%;10
Houston Hooks;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;5;46%;1%;10
Houston Hull;Sunny and warmer;80;57;S;9;44%;1%;10
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;7;44%;1%;10
Huntsville;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;6;44%;1%;10
Ingleside;Plenty of sunshine;79;68;SSE;16;57%;2%;10
Jacksonville;Sunny and warmer;74;55;S;6;48%;0%;10
Jasper;Sunny and warmer;76;53;SSW;5;48%;0%;10
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;S;15;29%;3%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;83;60;SSE;12;46%;1%;10
Kerrville;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;SSE;12;44%;2%;10
Killeen;Sunny and warmer;82;59;S;13;41%;1%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and warmer;83;60;S;13;42%;1%;10
Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;SSE;16;49%;3%;11
La Grange;Sunny and warmer;81;58;SSE;7;62%;2%;10
Lago Vista;Sunshine, pleasant;81;61;S;11;41%;2%;10
Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;9;44%;2%;9
Laredo;Sunny and breezy;90;64;SSE;18;36%;2%;11
Llano;Sunny and warmer;85;59;SSE;10;42%;2%;10
Longview;Sunny and warmer;74;54;S;6;49%;0%;9
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warmer;88;57;S;14;25%;4%;10
Lufkin;Sunny and warmer;77;54;S;5;48%;1%;10
Mcallen;Plenty of sunshine;88;67;SSE;18;46%;3%;11
Mcgregor;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;13;47%;1%;10
Mckinney;Sunny and warmer;77;58;S;10;44%;1%;9
Mesquite;Sunny and warmer;78;58;S;9;44%;2%;9
Midland;Sunny and breezy;91;61;S;16;17%;5%;10
Midland Airpark;Sunny and breezy;91;61;S;16;17%;5%;10
Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;9;43%;1%;9
Mineola;Sunny and warmer;74;57;S;6;48%;0%;9
Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;86;56;S;12;32%;2%;9
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and warmer;71;52;S;7;52%;0%;9
Nacogdoches;Sunny and warmer;75;52;S;6;48%;0%;10
New Braunfels;Sunny;83;59;S;12;47%;1%;10
Odessa;Sunny and warmer;89;58;S;15;23%;5%;10
Orange;Sunny and warmer;74;56;S;5;48%;1%;10
Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;77;67;S;13;58%;2%;10
Palestine;Sunny and warmer;76;55;S;6;51%;0%;10
Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;86;56;S;17;25%;5%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;87;53;S;14;21%;6%;9
Paris;Sunny and warmer;70;53;S;6;50%;0%;9
Pecos;Plenty of sun;95;53;SE;7;19%;6%;10
Perryton;Partly sunny, warmer;85;52;S;14;29%;6%;9
Plainview;Partly sunny, warmer;84;53;S;13;28%;5%;9
Pleasanton;Sunshine and nice;85;59;SSE;11;46%;1%;10
Port Aransas;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;70;SSE;14;58%;2%;10
Port Isabel;Sunshine;80;68;SSE;15;52%;3%;11
Port Lavaca;Sunny and beautiful;77;64;SSE;10;60%;2%;10
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;83;59;SSE;12;46%;1%;10
Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;SSE;17;49%;3%;10
Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;76;69;SSE;12;55%;2%;10
Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;82;56;SSE;16;40%;3%;10
San Angelo;Sunny and breezy;89;61;S;18;25%;5%;10
San Antonio;Sunny and delightful;84;59;SSE;11;49%;1%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;86;61;SSE;11;46%;2%;10
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;S;12;46%;2%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;53;S;11;25%;6%;10
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warmer;76;56;S;9;39%;2%;9
Snyder;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;59;S;15;32%;4%;10
Sonora;Sunny, breezy, nice;85;57;S;17;34%;5%;10
Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;84;57;S;11;33%;1%;10
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and warmer;74;57;S;6;47%;0%;9
Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;88;60;S;17;28%;5%;10
Temple;Sunny and warmer;81;59;S;15;47%;1%;10
Terrell;Sunny and warmer;77;58;S;8;45%;2%;9
Tyler;Sunny and warmer;75;57;S;7;45%;0%;9
Uvalde;Sunny and nice;85;55;SE;11;49%;1%;10
Vernon;Warmer with sunshine;87;62;S;11;32%;3%;9
Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;SSE;11;55%;2%;10
Waco;Sunny and warmer;81;60;S;13;45%;1%;10
Weslaco;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;SSE;13;47%;3%;11
Wharton;Sunny and warmer;79;58;SSE;8;56%;1%;10
Wichita Falls;Sunny and warmer;84;59;S;12;33%;3%;9
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;93;52;SE;11;15%;4%;10
Zapata;Sunny and nice;89;64;SE;12;42%;2%;11
