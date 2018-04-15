TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and warmer;86;60;S;18;30%;3%;10

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;87;62;S;19;23%;5%;10

Alice;Plenty of sun;86;63;SSE;16;47%;3%;10

Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;S;12;11%;0%;11

Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;86;52;S;16;25%;6%;9

Angleton;Sunny and nice;77;61;S;10;47%;1%;10

Arlington;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;9;45%;1%;9

Austin;Sunshine and nice;83;61;S;8;42%;2%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;83;60;S;13;46%;1%;10

Bay;Sunny and warmer;77;61;S;9;52%;1%;10

Beaumont;Sunny and warmer;76;56;S;6;49%;1%;10

Beeville;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;SSE;11;52%;3%;10

Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;88;57;S;13;22%;6%;9

Bowie;Sunny and warmer;82;57;S;11;35%;2%;9

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;61;S;14;35%;3%;9

Brenham;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;7;51%;1%;10

Bridgeport;Sunny and warmer;83;57;S;9;35%;1%;9

Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;SSE;15;50%;3%;11

Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;86;55;S;12;40%;3%;10

Burnet;Sunny and nice;82;59;S;10;42%;2%;10

Canadian;Partly sunny, warmer;84;57;SSE;13;33%;6%;9

Castroville;Sunny and delightful;85;57;SSE;11;47%;1%;10

Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;61;S;14;25%;4%;9

Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;80;57;S;10;52%;1%;9

College Station;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;10;46%;1%;10

Comanche;Sunny and warmer;84;58;S;12;39%;2%;10

Conroe;Sunny and warmer;79;55;S;6;46%;1%;10

Corpus Christi;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;SSE;19;53%;3%;10

Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;78;58;S;8;52%;0%;9

Cotulla;Plenty of sun;89;62;SSE;14;38%;1%;10

Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;85;45;WSW;18;20%;7%;9

Dallas Love;Sunny and warmer;82;61;S;11;36%;1%;9

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;81;60;S;10;37%;1%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine and warmer;83;60;S;12;34%;1%;9

Decatur;Sunny and warmer;80;57;S;8;43%;2%;9

Del Rio;Plenty of sun;89;60;SE;16;34%;5%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny, breezy, nice;88;58;SE;17;33%;5%;10

Denton;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;10;45%;1%;9

Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;SE;9;35%;5%;10

Dumas;Partly sunny, warmer;85;50;SSW;16;26%;6%;9

Edinburg;Plenty of sun;86;66;SSE;13;46%;3%;11

El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;WSW;11;7%;0%;10

Ellington;Sunny and warmer;77;60;S;7;43%;1%;10

Falfurrias;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;SSE;10;49%;3%;11

Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;82;59;S;13;41%;1%;10

Fort Worth;Sunny and warmer;82;59;S;9;40%;1%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and warmer;83;58;S;10;37%;1%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;84;60;S;12;34%;1%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;82;60;S;10;39%;1%;9

Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;S;12;44%;2%;10

Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;76;56;S;10;44%;2%;9

Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;74;66;S;10;53%;1%;10

Gatesville;Sunny and warmer;81;59;S;10;47%;1%;10

Georgetown;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;10;45%;1%;10

Giddings;Sunny and warmer;79;56;S;7;50%;2%;10

Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;73;54;S;6;49%;0%;9

Graham;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;58;S;9;42%;3%;9

Granbury;Sunny and warmer;84;59;S;9;44%;1%;9

Grand Prairie;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;9;44%;1%;9

Greenville;Sunny and warmer;76;58;S;8;43%;0%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;84;56;W;22;8%;0%;10

Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;82;58;S;12;43%;2%;10

Harlingen;Breezy with sunshine;87;63;SSE;18;46%;3%;11

Hearne;Sunny and warmer;79;57;S;7;56%;1%;10

Hebbronville;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;62;SSE;14;44%;2%;11

Henderson;Sunny and warmer;74;53;S;5;50%;0%;9

Hereford;Partly sunny, warmer;87;50;SSW;12;23%;6%;9

Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;9;49%;1%;9

Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;SE;12;41%;1%;10

Houston;Sunny and warmer;78;58;S;7;46%;1%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and warmer;77;57;S;8;48%;1%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;6;39%;1%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and warmer;77;55;S;5;49%;1%;10

Houston Clover;Sunny and warmer;76;58;S;7;49%;1%;10

Houston Hooks;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;5;46%;1%;10

Houston Hull;Sunny and warmer;80;57;S;9;44%;1%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;7;44%;1%;10

Huntsville;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;6;44%;1%;10

Ingleside;Plenty of sunshine;79;68;SSE;16;57%;2%;10

Jacksonville;Sunny and warmer;74;55;S;6;48%;0%;10

Jasper;Sunny and warmer;76;53;SSW;5;48%;0%;10

Junction;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;S;15;29%;3%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;83;60;SSE;12;46%;1%;10

Kerrville;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;SSE;12;44%;2%;10

Killeen;Sunny and warmer;82;59;S;13;41%;1%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and warmer;83;60;S;13;42%;1%;10

Kingsville Nas;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;SSE;16;49%;3%;11

La Grange;Sunny and warmer;81;58;SSE;7;62%;2%;10

Lago Vista;Sunshine, pleasant;81;61;S;11;41%;2%;10

Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;79;58;S;9;44%;2%;9

Laredo;Sunny and breezy;90;64;SSE;18;36%;2%;11

Llano;Sunny and warmer;85;59;SSE;10;42%;2%;10

Longview;Sunny and warmer;74;54;S;6;49%;0%;9

Lubbock;Partly sunny, warmer;88;57;S;14;25%;4%;10

Lufkin;Sunny and warmer;77;54;S;5;48%;1%;10

Mcallen;Plenty of sunshine;88;67;SSE;18;46%;3%;11

Mcgregor;Sunny and warmer;80;59;S;13;47%;1%;10

Mckinney;Sunny and warmer;77;58;S;10;44%;1%;9

Mesquite;Sunny and warmer;78;58;S;9;44%;2%;9

Midland;Sunny and breezy;91;61;S;16;17%;5%;10

Midland Airpark;Sunny and breezy;91;61;S;16;17%;5%;10

Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;80;58;S;9;43%;1%;9

Mineola;Sunny and warmer;74;57;S;6;48%;0%;9

Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;86;56;S;12;32%;2%;9

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and warmer;71;52;S;7;52%;0%;9

Nacogdoches;Sunny and warmer;75;52;S;6;48%;0%;10

New Braunfels;Sunny;83;59;S;12;47%;1%;10

Odessa;Sunny and warmer;89;58;S;15;23%;5%;10

Orange;Sunny and warmer;74;56;S;5;48%;1%;10

Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;77;67;S;13;58%;2%;10

Palestine;Sunny and warmer;76;55;S;6;51%;0%;10

Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;86;56;S;17;25%;5%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;87;53;S;14;21%;6%;9

Paris;Sunny and warmer;70;53;S;6;50%;0%;9

Pecos;Plenty of sun;95;53;SE;7;19%;6%;10

Perryton;Partly sunny, warmer;85;52;S;14;29%;6%;9

Plainview;Partly sunny, warmer;84;53;S;13;28%;5%;9

Pleasanton;Sunshine and nice;85;59;SSE;11;46%;1%;10

Port Aransas;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;70;SSE;14;58%;2%;10

Port Isabel;Sunshine;80;68;SSE;15;52%;3%;11

Port Lavaca;Sunny and beautiful;77;64;SSE;10;60%;2%;10

Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;83;59;SSE;12;46%;1%;10

Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;SSE;17;49%;3%;10

Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;76;69;SSE;12;55%;2%;10

Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;82;56;SSE;16;40%;3%;10

San Angelo;Sunny and breezy;89;61;S;18;25%;5%;10

San Antonio;Sunny and delightful;84;59;SSE;11;49%;1%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;86;61;SSE;11;46%;2%;10

San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;S;12;46%;2%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;53;S;11;25%;6%;10

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warmer;76;56;S;9;39%;2%;9

Snyder;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;59;S;15;32%;4%;10

Sonora;Sunny, breezy, nice;85;57;S;17;34%;5%;10

Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;84;57;S;11;33%;1%;10

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and warmer;74;57;S;6;47%;0%;9

Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;88;60;S;17;28%;5%;10

Temple;Sunny and warmer;81;59;S;15;47%;1%;10

Terrell;Sunny and warmer;77;58;S;8;45%;2%;9

Tyler;Sunny and warmer;75;57;S;7;45%;0%;9

Uvalde;Sunny and nice;85;55;SE;11;49%;1%;10

Vernon;Warmer with sunshine;87;62;S;11;32%;3%;9

Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;SSE;11;55%;2%;10

Waco;Sunny and warmer;81;60;S;13;45%;1%;10

Weslaco;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;SSE;13;47%;3%;11

Wharton;Sunny and warmer;79;58;SSE;8;56%;1%;10

Wichita Falls;Sunny and warmer;84;59;S;12;33%;3%;9

Wink;Plenty of sunshine;93;52;SE;11;15%;4%;10

Zapata;Sunny and nice;89;64;SE;12;42%;2%;11

